AutoSpace - Best of the Week: Hyundai Venue, Ford-Mahindra Alliance and More

The week gone has bought many interesting stories from the world of automobiles and has been filled with action both for India and the global automotive market. And with so much happening, we are here to save the day and bring you a compilation of the top five news from the world of automobiles that you simply cannot miss out on. So let's get right to it!Hyundai has finally unveiled their upcoming compact SUV – the Hyundai Venue, alongside the car’s Global Preview at the 2019 New York International Auto Show. As per the company, the Venue is India's first smart connected SUV thanks to Hyundai’s Blue Link Technology that it comes with. Powered by Vodafone-Idea eSIM and a cloud-based voice recognition platform from Global Al (Artificial Intelligence) company, The Hyundai Blue Link is Hyundai's global technology which is introduced in the Indian market with 33 features, out of which 10 are India specific. These services will be complimentary for the first 3 years and post which customers can further renew their subscription.French car major Renault, which had a runaway success with its two models but facing volume headwinds since the past two years, will roll out four models, including two all-new ones, over the next 15-18 months to revive its sagging fortunes. Sliding demand for its all models, except the entry-level model Kwid, has eroded its market share in the country. As per the data from the industry lobby Siam, Renault India's market share has almost halved to a low 2.3 per cent in FY19 down from 4.43 per cent in FY17. In FY19, its sales plunged 22 per cent to just about 82,000 units even as the passenger vehicle industry managed to grow by nearly 3 per cent, as per the Siam data.Mahindra Group and Ford Motor Company have announced another step in their ongoing strategic alliance since September 2017 in India with an agreement to co-develop a midsize sports utility vehicle (SUV). Under the new agreement, Mahindra and Ford will work together to introduce a product for India and emerging markets. The companies earlier announced collaboration on powertrain and connected car solutions in October 2018. The new midsize sports utility vehicle (C-SUV) will have a common Mahindra product platform and powertrain, thus driving engineering and commercial efficiencies.Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), a subsidiary of two-wheeler manufacturer, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, has launched the 2019 GSX-S750 in two new colours – Metallic Mat Black and Pearl Glacier White along with updated graphics pattern. The 2019 Suzuki GSX-S750 has been priced at Rs 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Part of the GSX-R series, the GSX-S750 is powered by a four-stroke, liquid-cooled DOHC, 749cc inline-four engine.The Transport Department in Tamil Nadu has decided to take decisive steps to reduce road accidents in the state. The accident report reveals that the fatalities rate is more among the two-wheeler riders 33% and fatalities in the year 2018 is due to the efforts by stakeholder departments such as police, highways, health and transport. In order to reduce the road accidents and fatalities even further among two-wheelers rider and to encourage motorcyclists, both rider and pillion, to wear helmets, the Transport Department of Tamil Nadu has decided to take a positive step. The Transport Commissioner of Tamil Nadu has instructed that the supply of the helmet to every buyer at the time of purchase of a new 2-wheeler by the manufacturer or dealer should be ensured by the RTOs and a report of this should be submitted to his office every month.