AutoSpace - Best of the Week: Lucknow Gets Electric Buses, Road Safety Award for Nitin Gadkari & More

The week that has gone by in the world of automobiles has been filled with action both for India and the global automotive market. And with so much happening, we are here to save the day and bring you a compilation of the top five news from the world of automobiles that you simply cannot miss out on.Here we go.Tata Motors will be supplying 40 units of the Ultra 9m AC Electric buses to the Lucknow City Transport Services Ltd (LCTSL) in a phased manner, within the next four months. The first Ultra 9/9m AC Electric bus was flagged off in Lucknow by the Minister of Urban Development, Suresh Kumar Khanna along with dignitaries from LCTSL and Tata Motors. The new bus will begin its journey from Alambagh depot.British Premium motorcycling brand Triumph Motorcycles India has launched the all-new Street Twin & the new Street Scrambler in India at Rs 7.45 lakh and Rs 8.55 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Pan-India), respectively.Representing a major step forward for Triumph's most successful modern classic, the new 2019 Street Twin and the new Street Scrambler now come with a whole new set of equipment, enhanced rider comfort and features that make them stand apart from their predecessors. Both, the new Street Twin and the new Street Scrambler get a significant power increase, up by 10PS to 65PS with 18 per cent more power. The higher revving engine now redlines 500 rpm higher with an 80Nm torque and both the motorcycles sport new Brembo 4-piston brake callipers for enhanced braking performance. Ride-by-wire brings enhanced rideability, safety and control from a single throttle body and is sensitively incorporated with minimal visual impact. The liquid cooled engine delivers low emissions and fuel-efficient riding and the high service intervals of 16,000km also help maintain the new Street twin and the new Street Scrambler's low cost of ownership.The Mahindra XUV300 has been launched in India at a starting price tag of Rs 7.9 Lakh (ex-showroom). The XUV300 shares its platform with the SsangYong Tivoli which is a globally successful product that has sold over 2.6 lakh vehicles in 50+ countries since its launch in 2015. The Tivoli has also received multiple safety and ergonomic awards including a Grade 1 safety award from the 2015 KNCAP (Korean New Car Assessment Program), automotive safety test. The XUV300 will be manufactured at the company's manufacturing facility at Nasik. According to multiple media reports, the XUV300 is also expected to get an AMT gearbox soon. The Mahindra XUV300 will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Creta.Here is the detailed pricing of the new Mahindra XUV300 (all prices ex-showroom) -PETROL -W4 - Rs 7.9 LakhW6 - Rs 8.75 LakhW8 - Rs 10.25 LakhDIESEL -W4 - Rs 8.49 LakhW6 - Rs 9.3 LakhW8 - Rs 10.8 LakhNitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transportation, Highways and Shipping, Government of India was today awarded the Innovation Award by the U.K. based safety watchdog Global NCAP for his work on improving road safety in India. The Innovation Award for the Indian Government's legislative action to improve vehicle safety was handed over to Nitin Gadkari today by Max Mosley, Chairman, Global NCAP and David Ward, Secretary-General, Global NCAP.While 2019 is going to be an exciting year for the Indian auto industry thanks to the entry of two completely new car brands in India – Kia Motors and MG, by 2020, more automakers will make their way to India, given the rising demand of cars in the domestic market. One such brand is DS Automobiles, a premium marque of the French brand Groupe PSA consisting of Peugeot and Citroen. While reports suggest that the brand will make its India debut in 2020, there is no confirmation.However, we have spotted the DS7 premium crossover SUV completely undisguised on-road test in Delhi-NCR, which means the launch can be anytime soon. The DS7 is spotted with ICAT, Government of India sticker, which means the car is out for a homologation test.