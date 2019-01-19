AutoSpace - Best of the Week: NGT Slams Volkswagen, New Wagon R Bookings Open and More

With the new year comes new resolutions, responsibilities and for us personally, a new section for all those car and motorcycle enthusiasts out there. Going forward we will be carrying a section called 'AutoSpace' to keep everyone informed about the latest and biggest happenings in the auto industry. AutoSpace will feature the best stories of the week from global automotive industry. In this week's edition - Volkswagen was slapped with a 100 crore fine by the National Green Tribunal over diesel emissions in India. Bookings for the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R also opened up; India's largest manufacturer is gearing up to launch the New Wagon R on January 23. Kawasaki launched the ZX-6R in India at a price of Rs 10.49 lakh, which like the ZX-10R, will be assembled in India. BMW unveiled the latest version of their flagship 7-series luxury sedan, in short, the 2020 BMW 7-Series. Wrapping up the top stories for the week is the launch of the new Toyota Camry Hybrid, which has been priced at Rs 36.95 lakh.The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has slammed German auto major Volkswagen for not depositing Rs 100 crore in accordance with its November 16, 2018 order and directed it to submit the amount within 24 hours.Maruti Suzuki is finally launching its highly anticipated next-gen Wagon R in India on January 23 and the company has officially started accepting bookings for the upcoming hatchback.In October 2018, the entry of the Ninja ZX-6R was announced with pre-booking facility. Customers who pre-booked the bike will start getting deliveries from February 2019 onwards.BMW officially unveiled the latest 7 Series luxury sedan Wednesday with a redesign that the company says gives it a "confident presence" while some onlookers are giving it a mediocre review.The new generation Camry Hybrid comes with a 2.5-litre petrol engine mated with an electric motor delivering fuel efficiency of 23.27 km per litre.Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.