AutoSpace - Best of the Week: Royal Enfield Bullet Trial, Hyundai Venue and More
AutoSpace is your one-stop compilation of every major automobile event that took place in India and globally that you should know about, and some more!
Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 and 500. (Photo: Royal Enfield)
The week gone has bought many interesting stories from the world of automobiles and has been filled with action both for India and the global automotive market. And with so much happening, we are here to save the day and bring you a compilation of the top five news from the world of automobiles that you simply cannot miss out on. So let's get right to it!
1. Jawa Motorcycles Raise Record Rs 1.43 Crore for Indian Armed Forces in Auction [Video]
Jawa Motorcycles will soon begin the deliveries of the Standard and Forty Two motorcycles in India. Ahead of the deliveries, Jawa decided to auction a few Jawa bikes to raise funds for the education of children of Indian Armed Forces martyrs. Jawa made an announcement on the Twitter – “Before the first Jawa Deliveries start, we pay our respect to those who put India first. We will be auctioning Jawa Motorcycles at an event in the hope to generate a contribution for the education of children of the Armed Forces martyrs.”
Now Jawa has successfully raised a record Rs 1.43 Crore for the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund in an auction ceremony.
2. Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350, 500 Launched in India Starting at Rs 1.62 Lakh
Inspired by the Trials Championship, Royal Enfield has launched the Bullet Trials Works Replica at a price tag of Rs 1.62 Lakh for the Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 and Rs 2.07 Lakh for the Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 500. These motorcycles carry forward the same engine as seen on the already existing Bullet siblings.
3. Hyundai Venue (QXi Codename) is the Official Name of the Upcoming Compact SUV [Video]
Hyundai has announced the name of its all-new upcoming compact SUV - Hyundai Venue. The new name references a ‘place’ where people want to be seen, or in this case, inside the vehicle. Hyundai’s naming theme for SUVs has typically been a city or place. Hyundai says the Venue denotes the final destination, wherever that may be.
4. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz with new 1.5-litre Diesel Engine Launched in India for Rs 9.97 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki has introduced a new 1.5-litre DDiS 225 Diesel engine in the Ciaz mid-size sedan. Developed in-house, the 1.5-litre engine offers improved performance, best-in-class fuel efficiency, enhanced torque and power with refined NVH performance. The Ciaz sold through Nexa dealership with the new engine will start at Rs 9.97 Lakh (ex-showroom) and will be available in three variants.
5. New BMW 530i M Sport Launched in India at Rs 59.20 Lakh
BMW has launched the new 530i M Sport in India. The luxury sedan has been priced at Rs 59.20 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in M Sport Package, the new BMW 530i is locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai and is now BS VI compliant. The 2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine in the BMW 530i produces an output of 252 hp with a maximum torque of 350 Nm at 1,450 – 4,800 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 6.2 seconds.
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
