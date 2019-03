The week gone has bought many interesting stories from the world of automobiles and has been filled with action both for India and the global automotive market. And with so much happening, we are here to save the day and bring you a compilation of the top five news from the world of automobiles that you simply cannot miss out on. So let's get right to it!1. Tata Altroz is the Official Name of the Upcoming 45X (codename) Premium Hatchback Tata Motors has confirmed to unveil the production version of the upcoming premium hatchback 45X at the Geneva Motorshow 2019. Tata posted a video on YouTube, teasing the 45X ahead of its global debut in the production guise. Following the teaser, Tata posted another teaser video hinting the possible name of the upcoming hatchback. Tata has posted ‘A-T---‘ in another video, nullifying the earlier reports that Tata Motors will name the 45X as Aquilla.2. Jeep Compass Diesel Recalled in India for Engine Software Update Automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India said it is recalling 11,002 units of its SUV Jeep Compass for updating powertrain control module (PCM) software to rectify variations that may cause non-compliance with emission norms. The recall which will begin in the first week of March will cover only the two-wheel drive version of the model equipped with the 2-litre diesel engine manufactured between December 18, 2017, and November 30, 2018, the company said in a statement.3. PSA Groupe to Bring Citroen Brand to India, Roll-out 1st Model Before 2021 European auto major PSA Groupe announced that it will launch the Citroen brand in India, with the first model expected to be rolled out before the end of 2021. PSA Groupe Chairman of the Managing Board Carlos Tavares, during the presentation of 2018-19 financial results, confirmed the group's intention to launch Citroen brand in India.4. Cabinet Clears Rs 10,000 Crore FAME II Scheme to Push Electric Mobility in India With an eye on promoting electric and hybrid vehicles, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said Thursday that the Union Cabinet has cleared a Rs 10,000-crore programme under the FAME-II scheme. The scheme will be implemented over a period of three years with effect from April 1, 2019. It is the expanded version of the present scheme FAME India I (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid) and Electric Vehicles (FAME) which was launched on April 1, 2015, with a total outlay of Rs 895 crore, an official statement said.5. Delhi Cabinet Approves 1,000 Low Floor Electric Buses In a major move to fight air pollution, the Delhi Cabinet approved 1,000 Low Floor Electric Buses for the national capital, claiming to be the first Indian city to have such a large number of e-buses. Calling it a "historic day for Delhi", state Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the decision will help in ensuring a cleaner, greener future for the people of Delhi.