AutoSpace - Best of the Week: Tata Buzzard, Honda Civic, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R & More

The week gone has bought many interesting stories from the world of automobiles and has been filled with action both for India and the global automotive market. And with so much happening, we are here to save the day and bring you a compilation of the top five news from the world of automobiles that you simply cannot miss out on. So let's get right to it!Honda Cars India has finally launched one of the most iconic cars to come out of the Japanese automaker's stable – the Civic. Honda has priced the Civic at Rs 17.70 Lakh (ex-showroom, India) and there are 3 variants to choose from in the petrol version and 2 in the diesel version. The top spec model is priced at Rs 22.30 Lakh (ex-showroom, India). Honda says that the Civic has already received 1100 bookings in 2 weeks.Tata Motors has officially named its upcoming 7-seater premium SUV as Buzzard. The Buzzard is based on the recently launched Harrier 5-seater SUV, which happens to be one of the most aspirational products from Tata Motors in years and is based on the OMEGAARC platform derived from Land Rover’s D8 chassis. After launching the Tata Harrier in a 5-seater version at a very competitive price, Tata is now gearing up for the launch of the 7-seater version of the Harrier.The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has slammed a Rs 500 Crore penalty on Volkswagen for installing ‘Cheat Devices’ in their cars which helped the company cheat through emission tests. NGT has directed Volkswagen to pay the penalty in a matter of two months time.This comes after when NGT had slammed the German auto major for not depositing Rs 100 crore in accordance with its November 16, 2018 order and directed it to submit the amount within 24 hours on January 18, 2019.Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced the launch of new Wagon R S (Smart)-CNG. The CNG powered Wagon R will be available in Lxi variant of the 1.0 Litre engine offering best-in-class mileage of 33.54 km/kg. The Wagon R S-CNG comes with factory fitted CNG, ensuring enhanced safety. The factory fitted Wagon R S-CNG will be available at Rs 4.84 lakh for Lxi and Rs 4.89 Lakh for Lxi (O) variants respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom Delhi.Bugatti has showcased a one-off car “La Voiture Noire at the Geneva Motor Show 2019. For €11 million (before tax) this unique car has already been sold to a Bugatti enthusiast. It is the most expensive new car of all time. However, Bugatti President Stephan Winkelmann has said at the Geneva show that the car was sold for €16.5 million (after tax) which is equivalent to Rs 132 Crore. It is a sculptural beauty with unique technology, the ideal Grand Tourisme,” says Bugatti President Stephan Winkelmann. This is a coupé with the comfort of a luxury limousine and the power of a hyper sports car.