Budget Highlights
AutoSpace - Top Auto News of the Week: Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift, 2019 Suzuki V-Strom Launched and More
AutoSpace is your one-stop compilation of every major automobile event that took place in India and globally that you should know about, and some more!
New Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
We're back with all the news which made the headlines in the past week from around the automotive world in India. Just to recap, AutoSpace features the top auto news of the week from the global, as well as Indian, automotive industry. This week, Tata Motors is planning to pull the plug on the Nano, Maruti Suzuki launches the Baleno facelift in India, Suzuki Motorcycles India launches the 2019 V-Strom, FCA to withdraw Fiat from India and FM Piyush Goyal talks about electrification in India during his 2019 Budget speech and the Bajaj Dominar becomes the first Indian motorcycle to reach Antartica.
Tata Motors Could Kill the Production of ‘World’s Cheapest Car’ Nano Soon
After a bumpy 10-year ride India's Tata Nano is nearing the end of the road. Tata Motors, India's top automaker, said that it could stop manufacturing and selling the vehicle from April next year due to new safety and emissions rules that would require major investment.
2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Launched in India for Rs 5.45 Lakh, Gets New Front-Grille, Alloy Wheels
The facelifted Baleno features a new front fascia with a wider stance. It also gets a new grille with 3D detailing. Furthermore, on the outside, the new Baleno gets precision cut smoked two-tone 16-inch alloy wheels. The premium hatchback also gets a wide sculpted detailing of fog lamp garnish and LED projector headlamps with DRL.
2019 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS Launched in India at Rs 7.46 Lakh
The refreshed Suzuki V-Strom gets new colours and graphics options along with the addition of hazard light feature and side reflectors. The motorcycle will be available in two colour options called - Champion Yellow No.2 and Pearl Glacier White.
Budget 2019: India to Lead Energy Revolution with Electric Vehicles - Finance Minister Piyush Goyal
“India will lead the energy revolution in the world with the electric vehicles” said Finance Minister Piyush Goyal while presenting the Budget 2019 in Lok Sabha in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. Piyush Goyal said there are 10 dimensions to be focused till 2030 and the third dimension is clean energy and electric vehicles.
After Chevrolet, FCA to Shut Fiat Car Business in India, To Focus on Jeep - Report
As India is moving towards stricter emission norms and safety regulations, Fiat will have to invest around Rs 43,000 crore to develop a new model and engine line-up to meet the upcoming regulations to sell cars in India. It is highly unlikely that the automaker will invest that much amount keeping its weak position and sales figure in mind.
Bajaj Dominar Becomes First Indian Motorcycle to Reach Antarctica
Riding on some of the world’s dangerous roads like the James Dalton Highway – Arctic Circle, USA, the Dempster Highway – Arctic Circle, Canada, the Pan-American section of the Atacama Desert, Chile, and the Death Road of Bolivia, the riders rode for an average of 515 kms per day without even a single breakdown. After this ride, Bajaj Dominar became the first Indian motorcycle to be ridden in the frozen continent of Antarctica.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results