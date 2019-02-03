English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

AutoSpace - Top Auto News of the Week: Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift, 2019 Suzuki V-Strom Launched and More

AutoSpace is your one-stop compilation of every major automobile event that took place in India and globally that you should know about, and some more!

News18.com

Updated:February 3, 2019, 12:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
AutoSpace - Top Auto News of the Week: Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift, 2019 Suzuki V-Strom Launched and More
New Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
Loading...
We're back with all the news which made the headlines in the past week from around the automotive world in India. Just to recap, AutoSpace features the top auto news of the week from the global, as well as Indian, automotive industry. This week, Tata Motors is planning to pull the plug on the Nano, Maruti Suzuki launches the Baleno facelift in India, Suzuki Motorcycles India launches the 2019 V-Strom, FCA to withdraw Fiat from India and FM Piyush Goyal talks about electrification in India during his 2019 Budget speech and the Bajaj Dominar becomes the first Indian motorcycle to reach Antartica.

Tata Motors Could Kill the Production of ‘World’s Cheapest Car’ Nano Soon
After a bumpy 10-year ride India's Tata Nano is nearing the end of the road. Tata Motors, India's top automaker, said that it could stop manufacturing and selling the vehicle from April next year due to new safety and emissions rules that would require major investment.

2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Launched in India for Rs 5.45 Lakh, Gets New Front-Grille, Alloy Wheels

The facelifted Baleno features a new front fascia with a wider stance. It also gets a new grille with 3D detailing. Furthermore, on the outside, the new Baleno gets precision cut smoked two-tone 16-inch alloy wheels. The premium hatchback also gets a wide sculpted detailing of fog lamp garnish and LED projector headlamps with DRL.

2019 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS Launched in India at Rs 7.46 Lakh

The refreshed Suzuki V-Strom gets new colours and graphics options along with the addition of hazard light feature and side reflectors. The motorcycle will be available in two colour options called - Champion Yellow No.2 and Pearl Glacier White.

Budget 2019: India to Lead Energy Revolution with Electric Vehicles - Finance Minister Piyush Goyal

“India will lead the energy revolution in the world with the electric vehicles” said Finance Minister Piyush Goyal while presenting the Budget 2019 in Lok Sabha in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. Piyush Goyal said there are 10 dimensions to be focused till 2030 and the third dimension is clean energy and electric vehicles.

After Chevrolet, FCA to Shut Fiat Car Business in India, To Focus on Jeep - Report

As India is moving towards stricter emission norms and safety regulations, Fiat will have to invest around Rs 43,000 crore to develop a new model and engine line-up to meet the upcoming regulations to sell cars in India. It is highly unlikely that the automaker will invest that much amount keeping its weak position and sales figure in mind.

Bajaj Dominar Becomes First Indian Motorcycle to Reach Antarctica

Riding on some of the world’s dangerous roads like the James Dalton Highway – Arctic Circle, USA, the Dempster Highway – Arctic Circle, Canada, the Pan-American section of the Atacama Desert, Chile, and the Death Road of Bolivia, the riders rode for an average of 515 kms per day without even a single breakdown. After this ride, Bajaj Dominar became the first Indian motorcycle to be ridden in the frozen continent of Antarctica.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram