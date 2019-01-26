English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AutoSpace - Top Auto News of the Week: Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Tata Harrier, New Yamaha FZ Launched and More
AutoSpace is your one-stop compilation of every major automobile event that took place in India and globally that you should know about, and some more!
Maruti Suzuki WagonR. (Photo: Abhinav Jakhar/News18.com)
The week that has gone by in the world of automobiles has been filled with action both for India and the global automotive market. And with so much happening, we are here to save the day and bring you a compilation of the top five news from the world of automobiles that you simply cannot miss out on.
Here we go.
New 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Launched in India for Rs 4.19 Lakh, Gets 7 Variants
Maruti Suzuki has launched its highly anticipated next-gen Wagon R in India today at a starting price of Rs 4.19 Lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The company earlier started accepting bookings for the tall-boy hatchback, which is built on Suzuki’s 5th-generation Heartect platform and is slightly longer and wider than the current one. There are a total of variants to choose from, with the top spec model priced at Rs 5.69 Lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).
Tata Harrier SUV Launched in India for Rs 12.69 Lakh, To Compete With Jeep Compass, Hyundai Creta
Tata Motors has launched its much awaited SUV Tata Harrier today in India for a starting price of Rs 12.69 Lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The premium SUV is the flagship vehicle from Tata Motors and is based on the IMPACT Design 2.0 philosophy. The Harrier SUV will be available in variants with the top spec model priced at Rs 16.25 Lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).
Yamaha Motorcycles India Launches Updated FZ-Series, FZ25 and Fazer-25, Prices Start at Rs 95,000
Yamaha has launched the all-new FZ-FI and FZS-FI with ABS in India. Yamaha priced the FZ-FI at Rs 95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the FZS-FI at Rs 97,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The 3rd-generation FZ-Series bikes get the same air-cooled, 4-stroke, 149 cc, SOHC, 2-valve, single-cylinder, fuel-injected Blue Core engine seen on other Yamaha bikes as well. The new FZ-FI and FZS-FI with the 149 cc engine get new settings along with a compression ratio of 9.5:1 and delivering a maximum 13.2 PS power @ 8,000 rpm and 12.8 Nm torque @ 6,000 rpm.
Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Launched in India for Rs 8.5 Crore, Most Expensive Supercar
Lamborghini has launched the Aventador SVJ in India. Although the supercar manufacturer has not mentioned a base price, it is understood that with all the bells and whistles, the SVJ could cost up to Rs 8.5 crore. The Aventador SVJ was launched earlier last year, in a worldwide premiere during Monterey Car Week in California at “The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering”. Lamborghini says that the SVJ is the most powerful series production V12-engined car produced to date by the company. It features an increase in power to 770 hp (566 kW) at maximum 8,500 rpm. The SVJ outputs 720 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm, while a dry weight of just 1,525 kg gives the SVJ a weight-to-power ratio of 1.98 kg/hp. The SVJ has a 0-100 km/h time of 2.8 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h time of 8.6 seconds. The SVJ can achieve a top speed of 350 km/h has a braking distance of 100 km/h to 0 in 30 meters.
Renault Names New Leaders After Ghosn Bows Out, Jean-Dominique Senard Announced as New Chairman
Renault has appointed Michelin boss Jean-Dominique Senard as its new chairman after Carlos Ghosn was forced to resign in the wake of a financial scandal that has rocked the French carmaker and its alliance with Japan's Nissan. Senard will become chairman immediately, the company said, with deputy chief executive Thierry Bollore taking over Ghosn's other Renault role as full CEO.
