Avail Benefits of Upto Rs 1.6 Lakh on Select Volkswagen Cars, Complete Discounts Here

Volkswagen has joined the league of other carmakers which are offering huge discounts on their products. Those who are planning to buy Volkswagen Polo or Vento will get to avail benefits on select models of these cars in

September. The company is extending the maximum discount on mid-spec Volkswagen Vento Comfortline.

The mid-spec Volkswagen Vento Comfortline earlier cost Rs 9.99 lakh, but for this month, the company has reduced the price on it by Rs 1.6 lakh. Now, the car is priced at Rs 8.39 lakh.

Vento Highline Plus MT, whose ex-showroom price is Rs 12.08 lakh, has also witnessed a reduction in its cost. The company has brought down its price by Rs 1.09 lakh.

On the other hand, three models of Polo - Polo Trendline (non-metallic), mid-spec Polo Comfortline (non-metallic) and top-spec Polo Highline Plus – are fetching significant discounts.

Polo Trendline (non-metallic), among the three variants, attracts the maximum discount. The company has cut its price by Rs 29,000. Now, the car is priced at Rs 5.59 lakh.

Polo Comfortline (non-metallic), which was earlier priced at Rs 6.82 lakh, now costs Rs 6.59 lakh. The car has seen a reduction in its cost by Rs 23,000.

The price of Polo Highline Plus has come down by Rs 20,000. The car, which was priced at Rs 8.09 lakh, comes at a price of Rs 7.89 lakh.

Volkswagen Vento 1.0 turbo-petrol Comfortline fetched benefits of up to Rs 2.02 lakh. It included a cash discount of Rs 1.6 lakh, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 7,000. Doctors who bought the car also got an additional benefit of Rs 15,000.

The German car maker has come up with two imported SUVs - the Volkswagen T-Roc and the Tiguan AllSpace – in 2020.