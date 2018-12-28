Avan Motors Showcases Battery-Powered Scooters at Electric Vehicle Expo 2018

Avan Motors, a homegrown electric scooter manufacturer showcased their e-scooters at the Electric Vehicle Expo 2018 held in Pragati Maidan. Avan says that their scooters are easy to ride and boast of advanced features such as aerodynamic design, large battery, and higher speed. Some of the key features of these concept scooters are that they will host a motor power of 1000 W & 1200W.With a top speed of 45 kmph, the scooters are equipped with 60V26Ah & 72V/32Ah lithium batteries. A total of 6 such product have been showcased at the expo and the company plans to roll them out soon. At present Avan has 2 electric scooters in the market named as Xero and Xero plus. Both the models are getting a huge response.The company aims to launch five variants in the near future. The company also looks forward to meeting the government plans to drop the import to 20% and provide a product which will fall under 'Make in India' initiative.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.