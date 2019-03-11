English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avan Motors Unveils Trend E Electric Scooter, Offers 110 Km Range With Double Battery
The Avan Trend E electric scooter has a top speed of 45 km/h and claims to cover a distance of 60 km on a single charge.
Avan-Trend-E. (Photo: Avan Motors)
Avan Motors India has unveiled its new smart electric scooter, called Trend E, at the Automobile Expo 2019 in Bengaluru. The latest addition to its Xero series of electric scooters, Trend E is powered by a lithium-ion battery and claims a top speed of 45 km/h, and a range of 60 km with a single battery and 110 km with double battery. As per the company, the charge time for the scooter’s lithium-ion battery is 2 to 4 hours.
The Trend E gets a hydraulic telescopic front suspension and a coil spring rear suspension. There are alloy wheels on offer with disc and drum brakes on the front and rear wheels, respectively. The max load each scooter can take is 150 kg.
Speaking on the announcement, Pankaj Tiwari, Business Development Head, Avan Motors, commented, “Our e-scooters are being regarded across the industry for their combination of aesthetic and technological brilliance, and we are confident that the customers too will appreciate all that the Trend E has to offer.”
The launch of the second phase of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME-2) scheme, with Rs 10,000 crore allocated for a three-year long period, has come as a major, and much-needed, boost to EV the industry in India. Avan Motors India aims to leverage this development to further its vision of ushering in the next generation of urban mobility solutions in India and taking substantial steps towards a sustainable future.
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
