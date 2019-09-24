Avan Motors Unveils Two Concept e-Vehicles

Avan Motors has unveiled two new concept e-vehicles at the Pune Motor Show 2019. The first concept e-vehicle revealed by Avan Motors will be powered by a 72 V 22Ah lithium-Ion battery and will deliver a range of 80-200 kph per charge. With a 1200 W motor power, the vehicle's maximum speed will touch 60 kmph. Additionally, it will be fitted with 90/90-10 tyres that offer maximum safety and stability. The second variant revealed at the Pune Motor Show was equipped with a 60V 35Ah lithium-ion battery. It is set to deliver a range of 50-80 kph and a top speed of 45 kph. Its 90/80-12 3.00-10 tyres will be fueled by an 800 W motor. Both variants will feature front disc brakes and rear drum brakes.

Speaking on the new concepts, Mr. Pankaj Tiwari-India Business Head-Avan Motors, said, "We are thrilled to reveal our new concept e-vehicles through a platform as prestigious as the Pune Motor Show. The team at Avan Motors has left no stone unturned to ideate the perfect combination of best-in-class features and stunning design. We are anticipating positive reviews for both concepts after which we will move on to the production phase. Currently, we are in the R&D phase which will continue until we create a leading-edge product that can disrupt the Indian sustainable mobility space."

