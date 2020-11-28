Avengers Assemble: Yamaha FZ25 Captain Marvel and Black Panther Edition Launched in Brazil

As bike makers lean towards superhero inspirations to lure more customers, especially youngsters, Yamaha too has taken the cue and introduced the new Marvel universe inspired FZ25 in Brazil. Clearly, it looks like the new motorcycle was to attract youngsters who are fond of superhero movies.

The special edition has been launched in two Avengers inspired colour themes. While one is based on Captain Marvel, the other from the Black Panther. Unfortunately, it looks like a new special edition from the Japanese bikemaker will be limited to Brazil only, as Yamaha is all set to celebrate their 50th anniversary in Brazil. The model which was first displayed at an auto show in 2019, also marks the first partnership with Marvel.

Earlier, they had also displayed a few models inspired by other Marvel characters like Iron Man, Thor, Spider-Man, but Captain Marvel and Black Panther-inspired FZ25 managed to make the cut. Other than the two models, Yamaha has also released a Captain America-inspired Lander 250.

The FZ25 Marvel edition, popularly known as Fazer 250 in Brazil, sports the Avengers logo on the headlight mask and the Marvel decals on the rear side panels. The Yamaha FZ25 looks stealthy, with the Captain Marvel edition looks lively with a glossy navy blue and bright red paint job and even sports the fictional character’s logo on the front fender. Whereas, the Black Panther version looks stealthy and features its own mark.

Both the editions are powered by the same 249cc, air-cooled single-cylinder engine producing 20.8PS and 20.1Nm. It also features dual-channel ABS and LED illumination.

The pricing of Yamaha’s Marvel FZ25 edition has been priced at 18,090 Brazilian Real that roughly translates to Rs 2.45 lakh. It is Rs 4,200 cheaper than the standard model. Whereas, the Lander 250 is priced at 19,290 Brazilian Real, which is around Rs 2.62 lakh.

It is not yet clear if the company will release the Marvel edition in India yet. However, Yamaha Motor India recently launched the ‘colour customisation option’ for its naked streetfighter range of MT 15 motorcycles in the country. Those who are willing to revamp their MT-15 can pick a colour from 11 unique combinations.