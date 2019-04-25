English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Endgame Premiere: Iron Man Robert Downey Jr. Shows up in Audi e-tron GT - Watch Video
Robert Downey Jr. aka Iron Man was present during the e-tron GT’s premiere and now it seems to have followed him to the “Avengers: Endgame” premiere as well.
Robert Downey Jr. with the Audi e-tron GT. (Image: Twitter/Audi)
Robert Downey Jr. aka Iron Man has been cruising in a wide range of Audi models for over a decade now. No wonder then that the Avengers: Endgame star showed up for the movie’s premiere in the car manufacturing company’s latest electric SUV offering, the Audi e-tron GT. Robert Downey Jr. aka Iron Man was present during the e-tron GT’s premiere and now it seems to have followed him to the “Avengers: Endgame” premiere as well.
Marvel Studios held the official premiere for Avengers: Endgame in Los Angeles, which saw almost all of the major cast members in attendance. Avengers: Endgame, which released in India on Thursday, wraps up the first 11 years and 22 films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Audi’s recent TV commercial shows Captain Marvel, who is back to “help the Avengers battle for the fate of the universe,” driving an Audi e-Tron SUV.
Titled ‘The Debriefing’, the comical commercial also reveals some interesting spoilers for Avengers: Endgame.
“Captain Marvel is back to help the Avengers battle for the fate of the universe. But first, she’s got to get debriefed in what she missed—from fads to food to tech, including the fully-electric Audi e-tron SUV,” Audi captioned the video which has been viewed almost seven million times since it was uploaded on April 18.
Marvel Studios has teamed up with Audi for the promotion of Avengers: Endgame.
Star power meets horsepower at the premiere of #AvengersEndgame.— Audi (@Audi) April 24, 2019
📸: Vivien Killilea and Joe Scarnici, Getty Images pic.twitter.com/kK9oKznPjU
Marvel Studios has teamed up with Audi for the promotion of Avengers: Endgame.
