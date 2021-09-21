Aviation Minister Delighted With India-Made Autonomous Electric Flying Car Concept

In almost every Sci-fi movie that showcases the future, one thing that is common is flying cars. Believed to be one of the epitomes of advancements in technology, flying cars are immensely attractive. There are multiple companies that are working towards these aviating vehicles, but it looks like an Indian company is ahead of all of them in this race to introduce the first flying car to the world. And it is going to be electric!

A Chennai-based startup called VINATA AeroMobility is expected to launch its autonomous hybrid flying car very soon. The team also met the Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who commended the concept by the start-up and is hopeful for the possibilities that this hybrid car has to offer.

“Delighted to have been introduced to the concept model of the soon-to-become Asia’s First Hybrid Car created by the young team of VINATA AeroMobility. Once this takes off, flying cars would be used for transporting cargo and aviation and providing medical assistance in times of emergency,” Scindia told ANI.

Have a look at how these hybrid cars will look like:

Delighted to have been introduced to the concept model of the soon-to-become Asia’s First Hybrid flying car by the young team of VINATA AeroMobility: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Jqtz9gbikk— ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2021

According to the manufacturers, the hybrid VTOL vehicle can reach up to a height of 3000 ft, accommodate two passengers, and can load up to a maximum of 1,300 kgs. Despite being an electric hybrid, the manufacturers boast of a flying time of up to 60 minutes or a range of 100 kilometers, at a maximum speed of 120 kilometers per hour.

The vehicle churns out its power from a co-axial quad-rotor system that is fueled by eight BLDC motors and an equal number of fixed-pitch propellers. Citing how safe the vehicle is, VINATA AeroMobility claims that in case one rotor of the flying hybrid fails, the other functional motors can safely land the aircraft without any casualties.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here