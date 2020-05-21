Aviation Ministry to Cap Air Fares, Will Bring a Low and High Price Limit

The Civil Aviation Ministry has directed all air carriers to adhere to the lower and upper limits of fares prescribed by it during the period of COVID- 19 pandemic.

The advisory comes as a part of circular with detailed general guidelines by the Ministry for passengers, as well as carriers. MoCA's decision to resume flight operations comes a few days after our sources managed to access the information that Government of India is in discussion with airlines to start scheduled commercial flight services to post the third phase of lockdown gets over. However, due to differences with various state governments, the resumption got delayed.

The detailed guideline explains the rules and procedures that passengers and air carriers must abide right from entering the airport from their origin city to exiting the airport at their destination.

The guidelines strictly mention that on the day of commencement, operations will be limited to about one-third of actual capacity, following which further augmentation of flights will be done in a calibrated manner.

Vulnerable passengers including very elderly, pregnant ladies, and passengers with health issues have been advised to avoid air travel. Airports must refrain from operating physical check-in counters and passengers will only be allowed inside the airport if they reach at least two hours prior with confirmed web check-in.

Passengers must fill out a self-declaration form or update their status in the Aarogya Setu App. Passengers with "Red" status in Aarogya Setu App would not be permitted to travel. In addition to this, all passengers are required to wear protective gear including gloves and face mask.

As for the carriers, the Ministry has directed against serving meals on board. The cabin crew must be in a full protective suit and only one check-in bag must be allowed. Usage of trolley baggage are not advised and passengers will not be given newspapers or magazines.