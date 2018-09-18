Avis Offers Free Doorstep Delivery and Collection of Rental Cars in India

Avis India, which is a Joint Venture between Avis Budget Group and the Oberoi Group, is offering free car delivery and collection across all of its 10 rental locations in India, namely, Bangalore, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, and Kochi. Avis says that this is in line with the evolution of the self-drive car rental space in India which is becoming increasingly organised to facilitate hassle-free access to a car without owning it in principle.Sunil Gupta, Managing Director and CEO, Avis India, said, “Avis India is the domain leader in the car rental industry and aims to provide premium car rental solutions for hassle-free transportation across all rental locations in India. Our free doorstep delivery and pickup service for self-drive rentals is another step towards ensuring the same. This feature allows us to delight our customers with a first-rate ground transportation experience and make travel planning more convenient for them.”All adults with a valid government identification can book a self-drive car through the Avis India website and mobile app and receive instant booking confirmation both via email and SMS. Avis India is also the first company in India to offer international chauffeur-drive services along with the existing self-drive services in 180 countries.One can rent a car of their choice for a preferred duration (hourly, daily, weekly and even monthly) and benefit from a host of value-added benefits such as GPS, complimentary Wi-Fi, unlimited mileage, option to add an additional driver, child safety seat, along with a car upgrade in case the car selected by the customer is sold out.