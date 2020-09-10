Ayodhya International Airport to be Named After Lord Ram, Government Sets Deadline of December 2021

The airport in Ayodhya will be named after Lord Ram and will now have an international status. According to official sources, the Yogi Adityanath government has set the December 2021 deadline for completion of the airport.

"The government believes that there will be a huge tourist traffic -- both domestic and international -- in Ayodhya when the construction of grand Ram temple is completed. The airport will further facilitate this," said an official spokesman.

The spokesman said that a proposal for granting international status to the airport will soon be prepared and forwarded to the concerned authorities.

Sources said that a survey for landing of larger aircrafts have already been done in May.

"The Yogi government has approved a sum of Rs 525 crore for the airport construction and a sum of Rs 300 crore has already been spent. The process of acquiring more land for the project is underway," said Uttar Pradesh minister for Civil Aviation Nand Gopal Nandi.

Along with a remodelled railway station, authorities are planning for an International Airport in Ayodhya and direct connectivity to highways. So far, the state authorities have connected Ayodhya to Purvanchal Expressway for direct access to Lucknow and Varanasi airports. And a 192-km highway is also being constructed, connecting holy cities- Kashi and Ayodhya.

Apart from this, authorities have decided to construct the traditional 84 kosi parikrama area for devotees visiting the temple.

Hinting towards a structured Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ceremony had said that the Ram Temple will not just provide opportunities for the people but will also change the economical anatomy of the entire region. Similarly, CM Yogi Adityanath had said that he would establish ‘Avadhpuri’ as the most prestigious and prosperous city in the world.

Once developed, the temple town of Ayodhya will have the biggest statue of Lord Ram along with Queen Ho Memorial, digital museum, interpretation center, ramlila center, ramkatha gallery, auditorium, etc, to amaze the tourists from all across the world. It is being speculated that around 70 to 80 per cent of the tourism project budget would be spent on developing Ayodhya for the next five years.

With inputs from IANS