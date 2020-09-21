Azamgarh Plane Crash: One Killed as Aircraft Crashes in Uttar Pradesh

A small aircraft carrying 4 people crashed in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, killing one. The accident occurred in Sarai Meer in Azamgarh district of the state. Sources present at the site have stated that the aircraft crashed at nearly 11:20 am today.

Two people jumped out of the aircraft with the help of a parachute, while one person is yet to be found. Search for the missing is on. Police and local authorities were present at the incident spot. The aircraft belonged to the Centre-run flying-training institute Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Udan Akademi (IGRUA), located in Amethi.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited for the same).

