Azerbaijan Lifts Restrictions on Fully Vaccinated International Passengers - Details Here

Fully vaccinated people arriving in Azerbaijan will no longer have to take PCR tests, the country’s authorities announced. The ease of travel restrictions, endorsed by the country’s operational headquarters for Covid-19 prevention and control, took effect on Friday, April 15.

However, all foreign travellers coming to Azerbaijan still need to be fully vaccinated, the authorities said on Thursday.

Travel restrictions were also eased for all domestic flights, with travellers no longer having to take pre-departure tests, Xinhua news agency reported.

Although many restrictions were eased in Azerbaijan amid falling new Covid-19 case numbers and deaths, masks are required on public transport and in indoor settings, including shops, health and social care facilities.

Azerbaijan on Thursday reported 15 new Covid-19 cases, taking its total to 792,320, according to the country’s Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers on Covid-19 prevention and control.

