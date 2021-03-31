Baahubali Star Prabhas Buys a Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, Here's All You Need to Know About the Supercar

An orange Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster is the latest entrant to the enviable collection of exotic cars of South star Prabhas. The Bahubali actor took delivery of his newest prized possession worth around Rs 6 crores on his father Surya Narayana Raju birth anniversary recently.

Soon images of the open-top supercar went viral on social media. A Twitter user posted a photo of the orange eye candy, tagging Prabhas, on March 28, commenting, “Happy Birthday To Surya Narayana Raju Garu (sic).”

The Saaho star's collection ranges from Rolls Royce Phantom VII to Land Rover Range Rover to BMW X3 to Jaguar XJR. The most expensive car he owns is the Rolls-Royce at Rs 8 crore.

His latest possession, Aventador S Roadster is Lamborghini's flagship open-top car and packs the beastly V12 under all metalwork. The 6.5-litre engine develops 730 bhp at 8,400 rpm and 630 Nm of peak torque available at 5,500 rpm.

The supercar is capable of sprinting from zero to 100 km/h in just about three seconds, while 0-200 km/h in nine seconds. The car has a top speed of 350 km/h. The two-seater roadster has got a finishing touch in Arancio Argos (orange) colour scheme.

One of the interesting features of the Aventador S Roadster is its exhaust terminals that transform the rear end into that of a space shuttle and a front end reminiscent of the strength of a shark, according to its website.

The removable roof of the Roadster highlights the adventuresome and energetic spirit of the Aventador S. Lamborghini claims that every surface of the Aventador S Roadster is designed for maximum power, which takes its performance to previously unheard-of levels.

Celebrities worldwide tend to prefer Lamborghini supercars. Rap goddess Nicky Minaj has a pink one, while Justin Beiber prefers his Roadster in a blue hue. 50 Cent is the prized owner of a Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, while football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has a Hurracan in his much-touted collection of super wheels.