1-min read

Baahubali Star Prabhas Spotted on Triumph Street Triple RS During Sahoo Shoot

Tollywood Star of Baahubali fame Prabhas has been seen on a Triumph Street Triple at the sets of Sahoo in Dubai – a movie that also features Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor.

Manav Sinha | News18.com@manav_sinha

Updated:May 2, 2018, 11:09 AM IST
Baahubali star Prabhas has been spotted on a Triumph Street Triple S at the shoot of his next movie titled Sahoo. (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Shreyas Media Group)
Tollywood star Prabhas has become one of the most popular actors in India and a household name too and that’s largely due to his unprecedented success of the Baahubali movies. Prabhas, who is said to have spent years preparing for his role in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 1 and Baahubali 2, is now working on his next venture – titled Saahoo. The teaser for this movie has already been released and that had the expectations of his fans raised. Now, new pictures have emerged from the shoot of Sahoo, in which Prabhas has been spotted on a Triumph Street Triple RS.

The shoot of Sahoo is currently underway in Dubai wherein the Baahubali star was seen astride on the iconic British company’s motorcycle. It is said that the Triumph Street Triple RS will be a part of a chase scene in the action-packed movie which also stars Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor.

The image having the Triumph Street Triple RS has since gone viral on social media. They were shared on the social media handles of Shreyas Media Group.


 
The Triumph Street Triple RS is one of the sportiest middleweight street-naked motorcycle offerings on sale in India right now. The Street Triple is offered in two variants – an ‘S’ model which is a tuned down version of the motorcycle meant to be friendly on city roads and the other is the ‘RS’ model which offers more performance and comes with several electronic rider aids which make it a motorcycle that you can also take on the track.

Also Watch:

 
The Triumph Street Triple RS comes with a 765cc in-line three-cylinder engine that churns out an amazing 123 PS of power at an amazing 11,700 RPM and 77 Nm of torque at 10,800 RPM. We have also tested the Street Triple S extensively and came away impressed. You can read the review here.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Manav Sinha
