Baby Driver Star Ansel Elgort Test Drives All-Electric Jaguar I-Pace [Video]

Jaguar-Land Rover will debut three new vehicles at the New York International Auto Show alongside its widest range of vehicles in company history - the F-PACE SVR, the F-PACE and the I-Pace. Ahead of the auto show, Hollywood actor Ansel Elgort put his driving skills to the test behind the wheel of the all-electric I-PACE to take-on the Jaguar Smart Cone Challenge.The Hollywood actor got a taste of the all-wheel drive agility and instant torque of the first battery electric vehicle (BEV) from the Jaguar brand in his native New York. With 394hp and 512 lb-ft of torque, the I-PACE offers acceleration from 0-60mph in as little as 4.5 seconds – allowing Ansel to prove his driving skill was more than a camera trick.Filmed at Seret Studios in Brooklyn ahead of the North American debut of the I-PACE, the industrial dockside location was the ideal place to demonstrate the speed and agility of the performance SUV.The I-PACE delivers sustainable performance, artificial intelligence (AI) enabled technology and five-seat SUV practicality to place Jaguar at the forefront of the EV revolution. Featuring a 90kWh lithium-ion battery containing 432 pouch cells, the I-PACE delivers an estimated range of up to 240 miles.Ahead of the New York International Auto Show, Jaguar Land Rover will also be celebrating the grand opening of the company’s new North American headquarters. The new 144,000 sq. ft. facility represents an over $30 million investment by Jaguar Land Rover and offers increased square footage, a showroom with the latest Jaguar and Land Rover models, as well as a product research, training and development center.From 2020 all new Jaguar Land Rover vehicles will be electrified, giving customers even more choice. A portfolio of electrified products will be introduced across the entire model range, embracing fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid vehicles as well as continuing to offer clean gasoline and diesel engines.