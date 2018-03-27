English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Baby Driver Star Ansel Elgort Test Drives All-Electric Jaguar I-Pace [Video]
Ahead of the auto show, Hollywood actor Ansel Elgort put his driving skills to the test behind the wheel of the all-electric I-PACE to take-on the Jaguar Smart Cone Challenge.
Ansel Elgort drives Jaguar I-Pace. (Image: Jaguar-Land Rover)
Jaguar-Land Rover will debut three new vehicles at the New York International Auto Show alongside its widest range of vehicles in company history - the F-PACE SVR, the F-PACE and the I-Pace. Ahead of the auto show, Hollywood actor Ansel Elgort put his driving skills to the test behind the wheel of the all-electric I-PACE to take-on the Jaguar Smart Cone Challenge.
The Hollywood actor got a taste of the all-wheel drive agility and instant torque of the first battery electric vehicle (BEV) from the Jaguar brand in his native New York. With 394hp and 512 lb-ft of torque, the I-PACE offers acceleration from 0-60mph in as little as 4.5 seconds – allowing Ansel to prove his driving skill was more than a camera trick.
Filmed at Seret Studios in Brooklyn ahead of the North American debut of the I-PACE, the industrial dockside location was the ideal place to demonstrate the speed and agility of the performance SUV.
The I-PACE delivers sustainable performance, artificial intelligence (AI) enabled technology and five-seat SUV practicality to place Jaguar at the forefront of the EV revolution. Featuring a 90kWh lithium-ion battery containing 432 pouch cells, the I-PACE delivers an estimated range of up to 240 miles.
Also Read: 2018 Tata Nexon XZ Launched in India for Rs 7.99 Lakh!
Ahead of the New York International Auto Show, Jaguar Land Rover will also be celebrating the grand opening of the company’s new North American headquarters. The new 144,000 sq. ft. facility represents an over $30 million investment by Jaguar Land Rover and offers increased square footage, a showroom with the latest Jaguar and Land Rover models, as well as a product research, training and development center.
From 2020 all new Jaguar Land Rover vehicles will be electrified, giving customers even more choice. A portfolio of electrified products will be introduced across the entire model range, embracing fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid vehicles as well as continuing to offer clean gasoline and diesel engines.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
The Hollywood actor got a taste of the all-wheel drive agility and instant torque of the first battery electric vehicle (BEV) from the Jaguar brand in his native New York. With 394hp and 512 lb-ft of torque, the I-PACE offers acceleration from 0-60mph in as little as 4.5 seconds – allowing Ansel to prove his driving skill was more than a camera trick.
Filmed at Seret Studios in Brooklyn ahead of the North American debut of the I-PACE, the industrial dockside location was the ideal place to demonstrate the speed and agility of the performance SUV.
The I-PACE delivers sustainable performance, artificial intelligence (AI) enabled technology and five-seat SUV practicality to place Jaguar at the forefront of the EV revolution. Featuring a 90kWh lithium-ion battery containing 432 pouch cells, the I-PACE delivers an estimated range of up to 240 miles.
Also Read: 2018 Tata Nexon XZ Launched in India for Rs 7.99 Lakh!
Ahead of the New York International Auto Show, Jaguar Land Rover will also be celebrating the grand opening of the company’s new North American headquarters. The new 144,000 sq. ft. facility represents an over $30 million investment by Jaguar Land Rover and offers increased square footage, a showroom with the latest Jaguar and Land Rover models, as well as a product research, training and development center.
From 2020 all new Jaguar Land Rover vehicles will be electrified, giving customers even more choice. A portfolio of electrified products will be introduced across the entire model range, embracing fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid vehicles as well as continuing to offer clean gasoline and diesel engines.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
-
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Monday 26 March , 2018 Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Thursday 22 March , 2018 Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- ISSF junior World Cup: Manu Bhaker, Anmol Win Air Pistol Mixed Gold
- Dill Mill Gayye Actor Karan Paranjpe Passes Away; Co-star Karan Wahi Shares Heartfelt Post
- Uttarakhand Engineering Student Wins Gandhian Award For Developing ‘Black Box’ For Cars
- Ranveer, Varun and Jacqueline to Burn the Floor at IPL Opening Ceremony
- Toyota Yaris to Launch in India Next Month - Detailed Image Gallery