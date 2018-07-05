English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Bad News for Highway Commuters, No Exemption in Toll Collection – Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister

The demand for toll waiver has been a long-standing one with NGOs and Opposition parties like the Raj Thackeray- led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena pushing the case.

PTI

Updated:July 5, 2018, 10:25 AM IST
Representative image (PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES)
Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari has ruled out any exemption from toll collection at the national highways, saying people should pay if they want good services. The minister said toll collection can "never go" if funds are to be raised for constructing roads under the build-operate-transfer (BOT) model.

"The toll (collection) will never go. The toll will be there. If you want good services, you will have to pay for it," Gadkari said at a function of the PTI employees’ union last night. Expressing concern over the rising instances of road accidents, he said his ministry is working towards ensuring safe travel on the highways.

File photo of Nitin Gadkari. (Image: Reuters) File photo of Nitin Gadkari. (Image: Reuters)

As many as 1.46 lakh people had lost their lives in 4.60 lakh road accidents across the country in 2017, he said. The demand for toll waiver has been a long-standing one with NGOs and Opposition parties like the Raj Thackeray- led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena pushing the case.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
