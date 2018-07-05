English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Bad News for Highway Commuters, No Exemption in Toll Collection – Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister
The demand for toll waiver has been a long-standing one with NGOs and Opposition parties like the Raj Thackeray- led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena pushing the case.
Representative image (PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES)
Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari has ruled out any exemption from toll collection at the national highways, saying people should pay if they want good services. The minister said toll collection can "never go" if funds are to be raised for constructing roads under the build-operate-transfer (BOT) model.
"The toll (collection) will never go. The toll will be there. If you want good services, you will have to pay for it," Gadkari said at a function of the PTI employees’ union last night. Expressing concern over the rising instances of road accidents, he said his ministry is working towards ensuring safe travel on the highways.
File photo of Nitin Gadkari. (Image: Reuters)
As many as 1.46 lakh people had lost their lives in 4.60 lakh road accidents across the country in 2017, he said. The demand for toll waiver has been a long-standing one with NGOs and Opposition parties like the Raj Thackeray- led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena pushing the case.
Also Watch
"The toll (collection) will never go. The toll will be there. If you want good services, you will have to pay for it," Gadkari said at a function of the PTI employees’ union last night. Expressing concern over the rising instances of road accidents, he said his ministry is working towards ensuring safe travel on the highways.
File photo of Nitin Gadkari. (Image: Reuters)
As many as 1.46 lakh people had lost their lives in 4.60 lakh road accidents across the country in 2017, he said. The demand for toll waiver has been a long-standing one with NGOs and Opposition parties like the Raj Thackeray- led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena pushing the case.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
-
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
Friday 29 June , 2018 Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bad News for Highway Commuters, No Exemption in Toll Collection – Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister
- Dhadak: Ishaan's Madhu Finally Got a 'Pappi' from Janhvi's Parthavi But There's a Hilarious Twist; Video
- End of The Road for Nano? Just 1 Unit Produced in June
- Ananya Panday Takes Fashion Inspiration From Dad Chunky Panday And Nails The Look; See Pic
- A Migrating Stork Has Made a Polish Charity Pay a Phone Bill of Rs 1,82,870