CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Electric Double DeckerHyundai VernaMercedes BenzG-20 UPI TransactionsAutomobile Facelift Leaked
Home » News » Auto » Bad Weather Disrupts Flight Operation of Jeju International Airport, South Korea
1-MIN READ

Bad Weather Disrupts Flight Operation of Jeju International Airport, South Korea

IANS

Last Updated: January 27, 2023, 11:55 IST

Seoul

Image used for Representation. (Photo: Reuters)

Image used for Representation. (Photo: Reuters)

According to the Jeju branch of the Korea Airport, 50 flights to and from the airport 18 departures and 32 arrivals had been cancelled

The operation of Jeju International Airport, the gateway to the South Korean resort island, was again disrupted by inclement weather on Friday, only three days after its operational paralysis.

At present, wind shear and strong wind warnings are in effect for the airport, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Also Read: Transportation Disrupted in Japan Post Heavy Snowfall and Powerful Winds

According to the Jeju branch of the Korea Airports Corp., 50 flights to and from the airport — 18 departures and 32 arrivals — had been cancelled, while nine other flights were delayed.

A total of 445 domestic flights — 222 departures and 223 arrivals — were scheduled for Friday.

Earlier on Tuesday, heavy snow accompanied by strong winds caused all flights to and from the Jeju airport — 466 domestic flights and 10 international flights — to be cancelled.

Read all the Latest Auto News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. aviation
first published:January 27, 2023, 11:55 IST
last updated:January 27, 2023, 11:55 IST
Read More