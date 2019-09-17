Badminton Champion PV Sindhu Gifted BMW X5 SUV by Nagarjuna Akkineni

India’s badminton sensation PV Sindhu, who became the first Indian to win gold at the BWF World Championship, was on Saturday presented a brand new BMW by Telugu star Nagarjuna Akkineni. The ceremony took place at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. PV Sindhu's coach Pullela Gopi Chand was also present on the occasion. Speaking at the event, the Manmadhudu actor said, “It is terrific on part of Chamundi to honour these outstanding achievers and more so when he also makes it a point to present the young achievers too,”. “And, I must congratulate Gopi for all his selfless efforts in producing such champions and even the parents P V Ramana and P Vijaya (who were also present) for giving such a wonderful champion like Sindhu to the nation,” Nagarjuna added.

PV Sindhu, who was elated to receive the car from Nagarjuna, said "It is always a special feeling to be presented the car by the evergreen film star Nagarjuna sir and also in the presence of Gopi Anna who means a lot to me. I promise that I will put in the best efforts to come back with the Olympic gold.”

“Then, he told them to wait for a couple of years and see what I will achieve. Within four years of the first car presentation, I won the silver in Rio Olympics,” she concluded.

The event was organized by V. Chamundeswaranath, vice-president of Telangana Badminton Association. V. Chamundeswaranath is known for gifting cars to talented athletes by pooling in the money. This was the 22nd car presented by him. On his part, Chamundi said, “It is a priceless feat to be a world champion and sincerely wish she would come back to this venue again winning gold and again felicitated by Nagarjuna.” Prior to this, PV Sindhu was presented with BMW car after she won a silver medal at the Rio Olympics.

