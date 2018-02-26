English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BAIC Motor, Daimler Plan $1.9 Billion New Production Base in China

Baic said the new factory would manufacture various Mercedes-Benz products in China including "new energy electric vehicles".

Reuters

Updated:February 26, 2018, 6:57 PM IST
The logo of Beijing Automotive Group (BAIC) is pictured at its booth during the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing, China April 26, 2016. (Photo: Reuters)
Baic Motor Corporation and Daimler AG are planning to co-invest more than 11.9 billion yuan ($1.88 billion) to build a new local production base for their joint venture, Beijing Benz Automotive, Baic said on Sunday.

In a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange dated Feb. 23, Baic said the new factory would manufacture various Mercedes-Benz products in China including "new energy electric vehicles" equipped with "high-quality premium automobile manufacturing system to further improve the overall production capacity of Beijing Benz."

Chinese car maker Geely on Saturday disclosed a stake of almost 10 percent stake in Daimler.

| Edited by: Manav Sinha
