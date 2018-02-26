English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BAIC Motor, Daimler Plan $1.9 Billion New Production Base in China
Baic said the new factory would manufacture various Mercedes-Benz products in China including "new energy electric vehicles".
The logo of Beijing Automotive Group (BAIC) is pictured at its booth during the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing, China April 26, 2016. (Photo: Reuters)
Baic Motor Corporation and Daimler AG are planning to co-invest more than 11.9 billion yuan ($1.88 billion) to build a new local production base for their joint venture, Beijing Benz Automotive, Baic said on Sunday.
In a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange dated Feb. 23, Baic said the new factory would manufacture various Mercedes-Benz products in China including "new energy electric vehicles" equipped with "high-quality premium automobile manufacturing system to further improve the overall production capacity of Beijing Benz."
Chinese car maker Geely on Saturday disclosed a stake of almost 10 percent stake in Daimler.
Also Watch
Also Watch
In a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange dated Feb. 23, Baic said the new factory would manufacture various Mercedes-Benz products in China including "new energy electric vehicles" equipped with "high-quality premium automobile manufacturing system to further improve the overall production capacity of Beijing Benz."
Chinese car maker Geely on Saturday disclosed a stake of almost 10 percent stake in Daimler.
Also Watch
Also Watch
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
- RIP Sridevi: Remembering Bollywood's First Female Superstar
- Virtuosity:The Legendary Sridevi in Her Own Words
- Veteran Actor Sridevi Passes Away at 54 After Cardiac Arrest in Dubai
- Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: Is The Misogyny Served Worth Your Money?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- UEFA Hit France's Samir Nasri With Six-month Doping Ban
- Karnataka Outplay Saurashtra in Vijay Hazare Trophy Final
- Force India to Have New Name Ahead of 2018 Formula 1 Season
- [In Pics] Google Android Oreo Go Edition Smartphones at MWC 2018: Nokia 1 And LAVA Z50
- Esha Gupta Gets Trolled For Tweet on Syria Crisis, Hits Back