Bajaj and KTM Working on a New Platform For Electric Models

Days after the Indian Government announced plans of converting all two wheelers in the country to electric by 2025, Bajaj and KTM are reported to be working on a common two-wheeler platform for an electric powertrain.

The Indian two-wheeler giant has been grabbing headline for its upcoming Urbanite scooter range posing as its foray into the electrified arena. However, speaking at a recent interview with a leading news agency, Bajaj Auto’s executive director Rakesh Sharma has confirmed the model that will arrive in the Indian markets first.

The upcoming platform will support 48-volt powertrain and will be shared by both the brands for various models. At the moment, the platform is in its prototype stage and the company expects to launch it by 2022. The new platform is said to underpin a number of models with an output of 3 to 10 kW.

Having an upper hand with electric two-wheelers with its popular models off shore, KTM will be contributing majorly towards the project. In India, the Bajaj-KTM duo has yielded some of the best-selling and best performing two wheelers.

Tracing the trajectory of the Indian Government, as ICE becomes obsolete in the two-wheeler space, we can expect the duo to grace our market with a few interesting models per se.