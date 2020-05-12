AUTO

1-MIN READ

Bajaj Auto Commences Reopening of Dealerships Across India; To Monitor Employees on Regular Basis

File photo of a Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

File photo of a Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

To ensure safety, speed and efficiency with minimal contact, a new workflow process has been put in place for both sales and service, the automaker said.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 12, 2020, 10:39 AM IST
Bajaj Auto on Monday said it has commenced reopening of dealerships and service centres in various parts of the country following a relaxation in guidelines by the government for the third phase of lockdown till May 17.

The reopening began on May 4 with the dealerships taking permission from respective local authorities. All the touchpoints are following mandated protocols to ensure the safety of customers and dealer staff, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Commenting on reopening of dealerships, Bajaj Auto Ltd Executive Director Rakesh Sharma said, "India is gearing up for the new normal post the COVID-19 pandemic and so are we at Bajaj Auto. The opening of workshops and dealerships is another step towards making a fresh start."

To ensure safety, speed and efficiency with minimal contact, a new workflow process has been put in place for both sales and service, he added. All the facilities have been sanitised prior to restart of business. There are social distancing protocols in place at all customer-facing touchpoints at dealerships, the company said.


Mandatory thermal screening at the entrance and regular monitoring of employees' health is being done to ensure a completely safe environment at dealerships and service locations, it added. Sharma said Bajaj Auto had earlier announced an extension of free services and warranty for customers.


"We have now also prioritised commencement of workshops to ensure that the vehicle service requirements of all our existing customers are met. Our engineers and workshops are now geared up to ensure that all service requests are met at the earliest to provide a hassle-free commute to our customers," he added.

