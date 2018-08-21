English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Bajaj Auto Donates Rs 2 Crore to Kerala Flood Relief
Bajaj’s dealerships to provide support for the flood victims.
Photo for representation only. (Image: Reuters)
Bajaj Auto has announced a contribution of Rs 2 crore for the floods that have disseminated Kerala. This donation adds to the to Rs 50 lakh already contributed by various Bajaj Trusts. Out of the total contribution, Rs 1 crore will be contributed directly to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund while the balance Rs 1 crore will be deployed by Jankidevi Bajaj Gram Vikas Sanstha (JBGVS), for distribution of survival kits.
JBGVS is an institution that undertakes various corporate social responsibility initiatives for Bajaj Auto. Bajaj Auto aims to provide support to least 1000 families with a basic startup kit for those who have been affected by the floods. Over 370 people have lost their lives and many have been rescued in the worst floods that have devastated the southern state of the country.
R.C. Maheshwari, President - President (Intra-city Business), Bajaj Auto stated, “The state of Kerala has seen unforeseen disaster and damage to property and infrastructure worth crores of rupees. We feel the grief and pain of our fellow countrymen in the state and they need our help at this critical hour to come out of this tragedy and to rebuild their lives. We at Bajaj Auto are extending our support through our dealerships in the state to aid the relief operations and to bring some respite to the victims of this unforeseen natural calamity.”
Bajaj says that phase one of the emergency relief work will assist families with humanitarian aid kits that will include water filters, tarpaulin sheets, nylon ropes, kitchen sets with basic items, plastic sleeping mats, blankets, towels, soaps etc. These supplies will be provided to the people through various Bajaj Auto commercial vehicle dealerships and NGOs specializing in relief and rehabilitation.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
