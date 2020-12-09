Bajaj Auto Hikes Prices for the Entire Range of KTM and Husqvarna Motorcycles in India

Bajaj Auto has hiked the prices of its KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles in India. This includes models like the 250 Duke, RC 390 and the 390 Adventure. The price hike across the KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles range from Rs 1,279 and go up to Rs 8,517 depending on the model.

The popular KTM RC 125, which is a fully faired motorcycle, received the least hike out of other KTM models. Post the hike of Rs 1,279, it now retails at Rs 1.61 lakh. While the 390 Duke gets the highest increase as it gets costlier by Rs 8,517. The bike is available at Rs 2.66 lakh. However, the recently released KTM 250 Adventure which retails Rs 2.48 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the 2021 KTM 125 Duke which costs Rs 1.50 lakh will remain unaffected by the recent price hike.

KTM’s Duke 250 attracts the second-highest price hike of Rs 4,738 and now costs Rs 2.14 lakh. The RC 390, which is the brand’s flagship motorcycle, has gone up by Rs 4,738 and now costs Rs 2.14 lakh.

The KTM Duke 200 and the 390 Adventure get a marginal price hike. Their prices have been hiked by Rs 1,923 and Rs 1,442, respectively. The Duke 200 retails at Rs 1.78 lakh, while the brand's flagship motorcycle, the Adventure 390 now costs Rs 3.05 lakh, after the latest round of price hikes.

Other than the KTM models, Bajaj also increased prices of the Husqvarna range of bikes. The company offers two models under the brand name in India – the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and the Vitpilen 250. Both models are a unique offering in the 250cc segment in the country. The Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and the Vitpilen 250 will now get costlier by Rs 1,790 each. The Svartpilen 250 and the Vitpilen 250 will now retail at Rs 1.86 lakh.

Additionally, the Husqvarna is currently working on introducing its higher displacement of the Vitpilen and Svartpilen models which will come with the 390 Duke’s powertrain. These updated bigger Husqvarna bikes will be introduced in the Indian market in the first half of 2021.

Please note that all the prices mentioned above are ex-showroom, Delhi.

KTM motorcycles are one of the most popular two-wheeler options for buyers in India. The company has hiked its prices on several occasions after it transitioned them to meet BS6 norms. However, they have not made any changes or upgrades to the motorcycles.