1-min read

Bajaj Auto Launches New Avenger ABS at Rs 82,253

Along with a single channel ABS, it also gets LED DRLs, new graphics with larger Insignia, low & long profile, black alloy wheels and rubberized rear grab,

News18.com

Updated:May 10, 2019, 2:36 PM IST
Bajaj Auto Launches New Avenger ABS at Rs 82,253
Avenger Street 160 ABS - Spicy Red. (Image Source: Bajaj)
Bajaj Auto has launched the new Avenger Street 160 with ABS. Along with LED DRLs, new graphics with larger Insignia, low & long profile, black alloy wheels and rubberized rear grab, the 160-cc bike now features a Single Channel ABS.

The Avenger Street 160 will come in stylish ‘Ebony Black’ and ‘Spicy Red’ colours. and will be available at Rs. 82,253/- (all Ex-Showroom Delhi).

The Avenger Street 160 ships with street control handlebar, low-slung seat and alloy wheels. It will cater to the growing number of 150-160cc users.

Commenting on the launch of the new Avenger Street 160 with ABS, Mr Narayan Sundararaman, Vice President (Marketing) – Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto Ltd said, “As the segment leader, Bajaj Auto believes in the strategy of differentiation and category expansion. Avenger Street 160 with ABS provides contemporary styling whilst retaining its classical roadster design. The discerning customer gets a definite step-up into the world of classic biking. This will open up choices to the entry-level sport's customers.”

The bike comes with a 150cc engine at its heart. There’s also the bright chrome-filled ‘Cruiser 220’ and the handsome ‘Street 220’ variants available for a premium which comes with a 220cc engine.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
