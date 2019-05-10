English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bajaj Auto Launches New Avenger ABS at Rs 82,253
Along with a single channel ABS, it also gets LED DRLs, new graphics with larger Insignia, low & long profile, black alloy wheels and rubberized rear grab,
Avenger Street 160 ABS - Spicy Red. (Image Source: Bajaj)
Loading...
Bajaj Auto has launched the new Avenger Street 160 with ABS. Along with LED DRLs, new graphics with larger Insignia, low & long profile, black alloy wheels and rubberized rear grab, the 160-cc bike now features a Single Channel ABS.
The Avenger Street 160 will come in stylish ‘Ebony Black’ and ‘Spicy Red’ colours. and will be available at Rs. 82,253/- (all Ex-Showroom Delhi).
The Avenger Street 160 ships with street control handlebar, low-slung seat and alloy wheels. It will cater to the growing number of 150-160cc users.
Commenting on the launch of the new Avenger Street 160 with ABS, Mr Narayan Sundararaman, Vice President (Marketing) – Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto Ltd said, “As the segment leader, Bajaj Auto believes in the strategy of differentiation and category expansion. Avenger Street 160 with ABS provides contemporary styling whilst retaining its classical roadster design. The discerning customer gets a definite step-up into the world of classic biking. This will open up choices to the entry-level sport's customers.”
The bike comes with a 150cc engine at its heart. There’s also the bright chrome-filled ‘Cruiser 220’ and the handsome ‘Street 220’ variants available for a premium which comes with a 220cc engine.
The Avenger Street 160 will come in stylish ‘Ebony Black’ and ‘Spicy Red’ colours. and will be available at Rs. 82,253/- (all Ex-Showroom Delhi).
The Avenger Street 160 ships with street control handlebar, low-slung seat and alloy wheels. It will cater to the growing number of 150-160cc users.
Commenting on the launch of the new Avenger Street 160 with ABS, Mr Narayan Sundararaman, Vice President (Marketing) – Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto Ltd said, “As the segment leader, Bajaj Auto believes in the strategy of differentiation and category expansion. Avenger Street 160 with ABS provides contemporary styling whilst retaining its classical roadster design. The discerning customer gets a definite step-up into the world of classic biking. This will open up choices to the entry-level sport's customers.”
The bike comes with a 150cc engine at its heart. There’s also the bright chrome-filled ‘Cruiser 220’ and the handsome ‘Street 220’ variants available for a premium which comes with a 220cc engine.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mahesh Babu Shines With 25th Release As Maharshi Becomes Biggest Opener of His Career
- Doctors Want Law Banning Sex Determination Tests Gone, Say Don’t Put Onus to Save Girl Child on Us
- Why Does Jet Airways Need to Update its Android And iOS Apps Even Now?
- Aamir Khan Wishes Daughter Ira on Her 21st Birthday, Read His Adorable Post
- PUBG Mobile: Kuldeep Yadav Reveals MS Dhoni And Other Indian Cricketers Who Love PUBG
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results