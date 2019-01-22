Bajaj Auto Launches New Brand Identity as 'The World’s Favourite Indian'

Bajaj Auto released its new identity as “The World’s Favourite Indian” to announce its transition from a domestic scooter maker to a global motorcycle powerhouse in only 17 years. The launch of the Pulsar from its Chakan plant in 2001 marked the beginning of this global ride. Bajaj has grown to become India’s No.1 motorcycle exporter with 2 out of 3 bikes carrying a Bajaj badge. 40% of the company’s revenue is coming from international markets. It has earned $13 billion of forex in the last 10 years and hit a milestone 2 million units of international sales in 2018.With 15 million motorcycles sold in over 70 countries, Bajaj Auto says that they have set a benchmark for the ‘Make in India’ vision of the government. With availability and customer preference scaling from Russia and Malaysia to Argentina and Mexico, it is possibly the largest Indian brand name in terms of customer purchase value, according to the homegrown company.Commenting on the occasion, Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director said, “Our international performance is validation of our strategy of focus and differentiation. Our unwavering commitment towards building the best motorcycles in the world through design, technology, quality and customer satisfaction have made us a truly global brand. Bajaj brand is not only The World’s Favourite Indian, but also perhaps the most illustrious ambassador for Make in India initiative of the Indian government.”He further added, “In only 17 years since the launch of Pulsar, we have become the third-largest motorcycle manufacturer in the world, ahead of several Japanese and European brands that have been around for much longer. In any market around the world, when people think of motorcycles, they should think of Bajaj. That would help us achieve our vision of being a Global Motorcycle Specialist.”The new brand identity would be communicated through a marketing campaign featuring TV, outdoor, print and digital media. The retail showrooms of Bajaj Auto motorcycles and commercial vehicles will also undergo a transformation with new signage and branding in line with the message of The World’s Favourite Indian.Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.