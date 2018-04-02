English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bajaj Auto March Sales Up by 23%
Total motorcycle sales during the month grew by 11 percent to 2,69,939 units from 2,44,235 units in the same month last year.
Image for representation only. (Photo: Reuters)
Bajaj Auto today reported a 23 percent increase in total sales at 3,34,348 units in March compared to 2,72,197 units during the same month a year ago.
Domestic sales stood at 2,03,600 units against 1,69,279 units in the corresponding month last year, up 20 percent, the company said in a BSE filing.
Bajaj Auto said its total commercial vehicle sales during the month under review more than doubled to 64,409 units in March 2018. It was at 27,962 units in March 2017.
Exports in March was up 27 percent to 1,30,748 units as against 1,02,918 units in the same month last year, the company said.
Total sales of the company for 2017-18 stood at 40,06,791 units, up 9 percent, over 36,65,950 vehicles sold in 2016-17.
