Bajaj Auto Records Sales Rise of 5 Percent in November, Sells 4,22,240 Units

New Delhi: Bajaj Auto has come out with their sales figures for last month and the Indian automaker has reported a 5 per cent increase in total sales in November this year. In terms of numbers, the company sold 4,22,240 units last month and in comparison, Bajaj had sold 4,03,223 units during the same month, last year.

Bajaj's Domestic sales in November 2020 stood at 1,98,933 units as against 2,07,775units, a decline of 4 per cent, Bajaj Auto said in a BSE filing. Total motorcycle sales rose 12 per cent to 3,84,993 units, compared to 3,43,446 units sold in November last year.

Also Watch:

Total commercial vehicle sales dropped 38 per cent to 37,247 units as against 59,777 in the same month last year, the company said.

Exports in November increased 14 per cent to 2,23,307 units over 1,95,448 units in the corresponding month last year, it added.