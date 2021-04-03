Bajaj Auto Reports 52 Percent YoY Growth in Overall Sales in March 2021 at 3,69,448 Units

Two-wheeler and commercial vehicle manufacturer Bajaj Auto on Friday reported a 52 per cent growth in total sales during March on a year-on-year basis.

According to the company, total sales during the month under review grew to 369,448 units from 242,575 units sold during the corresponding month of 2020.

Similarly, Bajaj Auto’s total domestic sales rose. It stood at 198,55 units — up 70 per cent — from 116,541 units sold in March last year.

The company’s overall exports zoomed by 36 per cent to 170,897 units from 126,034 units shipped out during the like month of 2020.

In terms of two-wheelers, the company’s total sales rose by 56 per cent to 330,133 units from 210,976 units sold in January last year.

Likewise, commercial vehicle sales during the month under review grew by 24 per cent to 39,315 units from 31,599 units sold during the like period of last year.

Restocking prior to the upcoming wedding season, along with the base effect and low interest rates, accelerated the year-on-year sales momentum of major two-wheeler players during March.

Besides, preference for personal mobility due to the pandemic as well as healthy rural consumption led OEMs to post healthy sequential growth numbers in March.