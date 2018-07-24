English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Bajaj Auto Revamps Top Management Team For Future Growth
Baja Auto has appointed Rakesh Sharma as the first Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of the company.
Photo for representation only. (Image: Reuters)
Two and three-wheeler major Bajaj Auto has restructured and realigned its top management team under its future growth strategy and has appointed Rakesh Sharma as the first Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of the company. In an internal communication to employees, the company's Managing Director Rahul Bajaj said that the position of CCO has been constituted for product harmonisation; marketing synergies; customer focus and corporate alignment facilitating 'one stakeholder, one message'.
According to Bajaj, Eric Vas will continue to lead the company's "Motorcycle Business Unit" (MBU); Ramesh Maheshwari will continue to lead the "Intra-city Business Unit" (IBU); K.S. Grihapathy will now lead the 'Export Business Unit' (EBU) and Subash Rao will continue to lead the 'Auto Finance Business' of Bajaj Finance (BFL-AF). Last month, Bajaj auto had reported a 65 percent growth in total sales. A total of 4,04,429 units were sold in June 2018 compared to last year's 2,44,878. According to a BSE filing by Bajaj, motorcycle sales also saw a jump of 65 percent last month.
Furthermore, the internal communication dated July 20 revealed that Amit Nandi will continue to lead the 'Probiking Business Unit' (PBU) in addition to managing India for the KTM and Husqvarna brands; he has been also been made responsible for all overseas KTM and Husqvarna markets that have been assigned to Bajaj Auto. As per the internal communication, Sumeet Narang will lead the newly conceived 'Urbanite Business Unit' (UBU).
"I feel very confident that each of our 'Business Heads' shall lead us to ever greater heights in the area of their responsibility and that they shall collectively, led by Rakesh, ensure that the outstanding work that we do in design, development, engineering, purchase, and production continues to earn us and our country a worthy name and sincere goodwill worldwide," Bajaj said in the internal communication dated July 20.
"Simultaneously, I believe that this re-organisation will permit ED to accord greater focus to our internal operations while equally enabling me to take a couple of steps back from them in order that I may address some other matters that will merit my attention into the future."
