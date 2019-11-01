Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Bajaj Auto Sales Down 9 Percent at 4,63,208 Units in October 2019

Bajaj Auto's domestic sales declined by 13 per cent, motorcycle sales were down 14 per cent and commercial vehicle sales dropped by five per cent.

PTI

Updated:November 1, 2019, 12:49 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bajaj Auto Sales Down 9 Percent at 4,63,208 Units in October 2019
Image for Representation

Bajaj Auto Ltd has reported a 9 per cent decline in total sales at 4,63,208 units in October 2019. The company had sold a total of 5,06,699 units in the same month last year, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing. Domestic sales stood at 2,78,776 units last month as against 3,19,942 units in October last year, a decline of 13 per cent, it added. Motorcycle sales in the domestic market were down 14 per cent at 2,42,516 units compared to 2,81,582 units in the year-ago month.

Commercial vehicle sales stood at 36,260 units as against 38,360 in the corresponding month last year, a decline of 5 per cent, the company said. Total vehicle exports in October were at 1,84,432 units as compared to 1,86,757 units in the same month a year ago, down 1 per cent, Bajaj Auto said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram