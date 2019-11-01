Bajaj Auto Sales Down 9 Percent at 4,63,208 Units in October 2019
Bajaj Auto's domestic sales declined by 13 per cent, motorcycle sales were down 14 per cent and commercial vehicle sales dropped by five per cent.
Image for Representation
Bajaj Auto Ltd has reported a 9 per cent decline in total sales at 4,63,208 units in October 2019. The company had sold a total of 5,06,699 units in the same month last year, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing. Domestic sales stood at 2,78,776 units last month as against 3,19,942 units in October last year, a decline of 13 per cent, it added. Motorcycle sales in the domestic market were down 14 per cent at 2,42,516 units compared to 2,81,582 units in the year-ago month.
Commercial vehicle sales stood at 36,260 units as against 38,360 in the corresponding month last year, a decline of 5 per cent, the company said. Total vehicle exports in October were at 1,84,432 units as compared to 1,86,757 units in the same month a year ago, down 1 per cent, Bajaj Auto said.
