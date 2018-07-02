Bajaj Auto Sales Up 65 Percent at 4,04,429 Units in June 2018

Bajaj Auto has reported a 65 percent jump in total sales to 4,04,429 units for June. The company had sold 2,44,878 units in the same month a year ago. Its motorcycle sales also increased by 65 percent to 3,37,752 units as against 2,04,667 in June last year, Bajaj Auto said in a BSE filing. The two-wheeler major said its exports during the month went by up 44 percent to 1,69,853 units from 1,17,903 units in the year-ago period. In the commercial vehicles category, Bajaj Auto's sales in June stood at 66,677 units compared to 40,211 units in the year-ago period, up 66 percent.