Bajaj Auto Sales Up 65 Percent at 4,04,429 Units in June 2018
Bajaj Auto motorcycle sales increased by 65 percent to 3,37,752 units as against 2,04,667 in June last year.
Image for representation only. (Photo: Reuters)
Bajaj Auto has reported a 65 percent jump in total sales to 4,04,429 units for June. The company had sold 2,44,878 units in the same month a year ago. Its motorcycle sales also increased by 65 percent to 3,37,752 units as against 2,04,667 in June last year, Bajaj Auto said in a BSE filing. The two-wheeler major said its exports during the month went by up 44 percent to 1,69,853 units from 1,17,903 units in the year-ago period. In the commercial vehicles category, Bajaj Auto's sales in June stood at 66,677 units compared to 40,211 units in the year-ago period, up 66 percent.
