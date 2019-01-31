English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

Bajaj Auto Third-Quarter Profit Jumps Nearly 20 Percent

Bajaj Auto had posted a net profit of Rs 1,013.16 crore in the same quarter of 2017-18.

PTI

Updated:January 31, 2019, 4:30 PM IST
Bajaj Auto Third-Quarter Profit Jumps Nearly 20 Percent
Photo for representation only. (Image: Reuters)
Bajaj Auto reported 20.49 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,220.77 crore for December quarter 2018-19, on account of higher sales volume. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,013.16 crore in the same quarter of 2017-18. Total income during the reported quarter went up 19.49 per cent to Rs 7,879.34 crore as against Rs 6,595.22 crore in the year-ago period, Bajaj Auto said in a BSE filing.

Total sales volume stood at 12,59,828 units, up 26 per cent as against 10,01,469 units in the same quarter of 2017-18, it said. The company's domestic motorcycle sales in the third quarter stood at 6,44,093 units compared to 4,66,431 units in the year-ago period.

The Pune-based company said total exports were at 5,24,717 units in the reported quarter as compared to 4,24,915 units in the same period last year, an increase of 23 per cent. Shares of Bajaj Auto were trading 1.32 per cent lower at Rs 2,533 apiece on BSE

| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
