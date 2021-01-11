Bajaj Auto, World’s Most Valuable Two-Wheeler Company, Has Big Plans for Premium Motorcycles: Watch Video

It’s always great to see Indian automaker make a mark on the global level but when an Indian company becomes the best in the world, well, then it’s a reason to celebrate. Bajaj Auto recently reached a milestone that no other two-wheeler automaker has ever reached. The company crossed market cap value of over Rs 1 lakh crore as on January 1, 2021, the company’s share price close at Rs 3,479 on NSE, takings its value to this major milestone. Effectively, this also made Bajaj Auto the most valuable two-wheeler automaker in the world.

So we decided to take a step back and have a bird’s eye view on everything that Bajaj Auto has been doing recently and plan to do in the coming future. And what we saw was that Bajaj has pretty much covered all the bases that it could and is now on its way to work on that base and take it a step higher. This includes having partnerships with several international automakers like the Austrian bikemaker KTM and the British bikemaker Triumph Motorcycles, becoming the largest exporter of two-wheelers in India, working on its own line of electric vehicles starting with the Bajaj Chetak electric and investing heavily into a new manufacturing facility in order to be able to meet the demand for its upcoming premium motorcycles.

WATCH VIDEO:

We discuss all of this at length and talk a bit more about what else Bajaj Auto is up to. We also talk about the upcoming motorcycles from Bajaj and the timeline by when these motorcycles can be expected. Check out the video above to find out more.