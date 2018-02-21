Bajaj Avenger Street 180cc Version to Launch in India Soon, To Take on Suzuki Intruder 150

When it comes to budget cruisers then there’s nothing quite like the Bajaj Avenger series of motorcycles as they have proved themselves to be good value for money offerings over time. Now, there have been several reports claiming that the company will soon be coming out with a new variant of the Avenger which will come with a 180cc engine.Currently, the Avenger is available with an option of a 220cc engine and a 150cc engine and comes in two styles – cruise focused design caned ‘Cruise’ and a sportier version called ‘Street’. The new motorcycle is said to come in the ‘Street’ form.It will be priced lower than the Street 220 and is expected to miss out on things like the digital instrument cluster. In terms of design, though, it looks identical to the Street 220.As for the engine, it is expected to carry over the 178.6cc single cylinder air-cooled motor from the Pulsar 180 which produces about 17 hp and 14.2 Nm of torque and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. When it comes to safety, the bike will get disc brakes but is likely to miss out on ABS.Giving such features a miss, the Avenger Street 180 is expected to be priced aggressively and as per reports, it could be priced in the region of Rs 83,000 (ex-showroom). This will be marginally higher than the Street 1590 but it will undercut its rival – the Suzuki Intruder 150 by a huge margin of about Rs 15,000.Watch this space for updates.