Bajaj Brings Back Iconic 'Chetak' Scooter in an All-Electric Avatar: Here's All You Need to Know

Bajaj Auto has unveiled its first scooter after a gap of 14 years in the form of the Chetak electric. The production of the Chetak started on September 25, 2019, at the Chakan plant of Bajaj. Bajaj not only launched a scooter after so long, but this is also the first EV from the brand.

Here's all you need to know about the Bajaj Chetak Electric:

1) Bajaj Chetak Electric is the company's first EV.

2) Bajaj has launched their first scooter after a gap of 14 years after the homegrown automaker discontinued the Chetak to focus on motorcycles.

3) The new Chetak Electric will feature a horseshoe-shaped LED headlight with DRLs.

4) It will get feather-touch activated electronic switches and large digital console.

5) The Chetak will have a lithium-ion battery that can be charged using a standard household 5-15 amp electrical outlet.

6) The Chetak will be offered with 2 ride modes - Eco and Sport and will have a mileage of 95 km and 85 km.

7) Bajaj Chetak will have Regenerative braking via an intelligent braking system that converts braking heat into kinetic energy to maximize the range.

8) Bajaj Chetak will have mobility solutions like data communication, security and user authentication that can increase user experience via a mobile app.

9) A ‘Chetak Electric Yatra’ was flagged off by Nitin Gadkari and Amitabh Kant in New Delhi where 20 riders will travel to Pune.

10) Bajaj will start selling the scooter starting January 2020. Pune will be the first city for sales followed by Bangalore.

