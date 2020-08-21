Bajaj Chetak Electric Outsells TVS iQube by Huge Margin in July As e-Scooters Continue to Pick up Pace

With the kind of incentives and benefits being offered by the Indian government, it is a good time to own an EV. In its most recent announcement, the Delhi Government announced price cuts of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for a specific number of fresh EV registrations.

Taking all of the aforementioned aspects into consideration, it would be not be surprising if manufactures begin scrambling for the biggest piece of the pie in the EV segment. Hence, today we shed light on sales of two such offerings from two of the most popular players in the Indian two-wheeler segment.

Scooters account for one of the most sought-after segments in the two-wheeler arena. And if we are talking electric, there are a host of offerings from Hero Electric, Ampere Electric and Okinawa Scooters. Among established manufacturers, there is the Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube that have been introduced in a higher price bracket.

The Bajaj Chetak was one of the most anticipated models to enter the electric scooter segment. The brand revived the Chetak badge after over a decade hoping to leverage its undying popularity with the new iteration. TVS, on the other hand, came with a fitting unconventional appeal with prices that were a bit more than the Chetak. Hence, here is how the two of them performed in the Indian market in July.

Also Watch:

In the month of July, the Bajaj Chetak achieved sale of 120 units while the iQube sold just 23 units. However, if we consider the April-July Quarter, the Bajaj Chetak retailed the same 120 units while TVS sold 73 units of the iQube.

With prices starting at Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom), the Bajaj Chetak offers a 3kWh battery that works in tandem with a 6.44-bhp motor, delivering 16Nm of mechanical torque. On a single charge, the electric scooter can cover over 95km and the battery can be replenished in 5 hours using a standard wall charger.

Carrying a price tag of Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom), the iQube is powered by a 5.9-hp hub motor that is rated at 140Nm of ‘motor torque. While the charging times are similar to that of the Chetak, the range is down to 75km on a single charge.