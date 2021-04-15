Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Bookings Full within 48 Hours of Going Live in India

Bajaj Auto has said that they have received an overwhelming response to the re-opening of bookings for the Chetak electric scooter, in Bangalore and Pune. The bookings were opened at 0900 hours on 13th April 2021 and customers were able to book Chetak online on a first come first serve basis. A large number of confirmed orders were placed by customers requiring the Company to cease acceptance of bookings within 48 hours. As per a statement by Bajaj, the Company will review the supply situation and announce the next round of booking opportunity.

Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director at Bajaj Auto Ltd., said, “We are absolutely delighted to see the fabulous response to the re-opening of bookings for the Chetak electric scooter in Pune and Bengaluru. Covid-led disruptions last year resulted in an unintended and long waiting period but despite that, we have seen very few cancellations of bookings. We thank our customers in Pune and Bengaluru for their patience and now this overwhelming response. We are conscious that customers would like to receive early deliveries of Chetak and start enjoying it as soon as possible, hence we have had to take the difficult decision of closing the bookings in view of continuing supply chain uncertainties. However, it is our endeavour to resolve the supply chain issues at the earliest, re-open bookings as well as roll into more cities within the next quarter.”

Bajaj Auto had launched its Chetak electric scooter in India in January 2020 which marked its re-entry in the scooter space after nearly two decades, as it stopped manufacturing scooters long back to focus only on motorcycles. The production of the Chetak Electric started on September 25, 2019, at the Chakan plant of Bajaj.

The Chetak Electric Scooter is priced at Rs 1 Lakh (ex-showroom, Pune and Bengaluru) and there are 2 variants - Urbane and Premium. The Urbane variant features a drum brake at the front and is priced at Rs 1 Lakh, while the Premium variant gets a disc brake and is priced at Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune and Bengaluru).

