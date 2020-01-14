Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Launched in India at Rs 1 Lakh, Gets 95 Km Battery Range

Bajaj Auto has launched its much-awaited Chetak Electric Scooter in India today. The Chetak Electric Scooter is priced at Rs 1 Lakh (ex-showroom, Pune and Bengaluru) and there are 2 variants - Urbane and Premium. The Urbane variant features drum brake at the front and is priced at Rs 1 Lakh, while the Premium variant gets a disc brake and is priced at Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune and Bengaluru).

The bookings of the Chetak will start on 15th January at a booking amount of Rs 2,000 and deliveries will start later this month. The Chetak electric is launched in Pune and Bengaluru only.

The Chetak will be sold exclusively through digital channel and customers can test ride the Scooter at the Experience centres, first of which is established in Pune. Bajaj will also sell the Chetak through select KTM dealerships.

Bajaj marked its re-entry in the scooter space after nearly two decades, as it stopped manufacturing scooters long back to focus only on motorcycles.

The Electric Chetak offers a driving range of 95 km in ECO mode and 85 km in SPORTS mode. The battery setup is a 3 kWH system with a 16 Nm torque output. The battery can be fully charged in 5 hours or can be charged upto 25% in 1 hour.

The Chetak electric scooter from Bajaj gets a retro design with a round headlamp, alloy wheels, and single-side suspension set-up. It's the first scooter in India to get a metal body instead of a plastic body.

The Chetak Electric will also get a dedicated smartphone app to show range, charging and location. Bajaj Chetak also has mobility solutions like data communication, security and user authentication that can increase user experience via a mobile app.

The Bajaj Chetak has Regenerative braking via an intelligent braking system that converts braking heat into kinetic energy to maximize the range. Bajaj will install a free home charger for the customers. The scooter also gets features like a reverse gear.

As mentioned by Rajiv Bajaj at the unveiling event, the production of the Chetak started on September 25, 2019 at the Chakan plant of Bajaj. It will get a 3 years/ 50,000 km warranty and three free services.

