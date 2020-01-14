Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Launched in India: Check Battery, Price, Features and More Details
News18.com | January 14, 2020, 3:41 PM IST
Bajaj Auto will launch its Chetak Electric today in India. The Chetak Electric is launched under the Urbanite EV sub-brand by Bajaj Auto. As mentioned by Rajiv Bajaj at the unveiling event, the production of the Chetak started on September 25, 2019 at the Chakan plant of Bajaj. There were rumors about what the new electric scooter will be called. Names like Chetak, Urbanite, Chic were mentioned in various reports. Bajaj finally cleared the air by revealing the Chetak Electric as their first EV. Bajaj marked its re-entry in the scooter space after nearly two decades, as it stopped manufacturing scooters long back to focus only on motorcycles. The Electric Chetak offers a driving range of 95 km in ECO mode and 85 km in SPORTS mode. The Chetak electric scooter from Bajaj gets a retro design with a round headlamp, alloy wheels, and single-side suspension set-up. Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, praised Bajaj Auto for its electric scooter Bajaj Chetak and said: "I am confident that this product will get lots of success in both domestic and international markets." Watch the live launch of the Chetak Electric Here:
Jan 14, 2020 12:59 pm (IST)
Here's a look at the LED cluster on the apron of the Bajaj Chetak Electric.
Jan 14, 2020 12:50 pm (IST)
Jan 14, 2020 12:47 pm (IST)
Here's the pricing for the Chetak:
Jan 14, 2020 12:46 pm (IST)
The Urbane will come with disc brakes while the Premium will benefit from disc brakes.
Jan 14, 2020 12:45 pm (IST)
The Bajaj Chetak electric will be available at a starting price of Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Urbanite variant and Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Premium Variant.
Jan 14, 2020 12:43 pm (IST)
The Bajaj Chetak will be sold through selected KTM dealers.
Jan 14, 2020 12:42 pm (IST)
Bajaj has launched the Chetak electric scooter at a price of Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom).
Jan 14, 2020 12:41 pm (IST)
The Bajaj Chetak will be available in two variants - Urbane and Premium.
Jan 14, 2020 12:41 pm (IST)
The Bajaj Chetak electric will be available in six colour options.
Jan 14, 2020 12:39 pm (IST)
Bookings for the Bajaj Chetak electric will commence on January 15 and deliveries will begin in February-end. The scooter will available in 4 dealership on Pune and 13 dealerships in Bengaluru.
Jan 14, 2020 12:35 pm (IST)
The new Bajaj Chetak electric will be serviced at existing Bajaj service centres.
Jan 14, 2020 12:33 pm (IST)
Bajaj Chetak to get 50,000/ 3-year warranty.
Jan 14, 2020 12:32 pm (IST)
Here's another look at the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter:
Jan 14, 2020 12:30 pm (IST)
A home charger will be complimentary with the Bajaj Chetak Electric.
Jan 14, 2020 12:29 pm (IST)
The headlight on the Chetak electric gets satin chrome bezels to up the premium in the scooter.
Jan 14, 2020 12:27 pm (IST)
Bajaj Chetak electric to get world's first fully digital sales. Customer experience centres will be made to test ride the scoooter. First such customer experience centre to be set up in Pune.
Jan 14, 2020 12:25 pm (IST)
The Bajaj Chetak electric can automatically switch form Eco to Sports mode with a twist of the throttle.
Jan 14, 2020 12:23 pm (IST)
Here's a bit on how the Bajaj Chetak electric fairs on paper:
Jan 14, 2020 12:21 pm (IST)
The Chetak electric features a newly designed LED headlamp and the daytime running light is designed in the shape of a horseshoe.
Jan 14, 2020 12:20 pm (IST)
Bajaj Chetak electric to get a dedicated smartphone app indicating battery status, location and range.
Jan 14, 2020 12:19 pm (IST)
The Bajaj Chetak electric also benefits from a reverse gear helping in easy maneuvering through tight spots.
Jan 14, 2020 12:18 pm (IST)
The battery capacity of the Bajaj Chetak electric is 3kWh.
Jan 14, 2020 12:17 pm (IST)
The Bajaj Chetak gets retro-looking Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster.
Jan 14, 2020 12:16 pm (IST)
The Bajaj Chetak will be first electric scooter in the Indian market to get a metal body instead of a plastic body.
Jan 14, 2020 12:15 pm (IST)
Here's a bit on the battery of the Bajaj Chetak electric.
Jan 14, 2020 12:14 pm (IST)
The Bajaj Chetak will have a battery with durability of 70,000 kms.
Jan 14, 2020 12:13 pm (IST)
The Chetak electric scooter to get 95 km of range in Eco Mode and 85 km in Sports Mode. 100 per cent charging will be done in 5 hours and 25 per cent charging will be done in one hour.
Jan 14, 2020 12:05 pm (IST)
The production of the Chetak Electric began on September 25, 2019 at the Bajaj factory in Chakan, Pune. The scooter will be initially available in Bangalore and Pune markets.
Jan 14, 2020 11:50 am (IST)
Here's how the Bajaj Chetak electric looks like:
Jan 14, 2020 11:38 am (IST)
Bajaj will be re-entering the scooter segment after 14 long years with the Chetak Electric Scooter. The company had discontinued the renowned product to make way for its geared motorcycles in India.