Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Launched in India: Check Battery, Price, Features and More Details

Bajaj Auto will launch its Chetak Electric today in India. The Chetak Electric is launched under the Urbanite EV sub-brand by Bajaj Auto. As mentioned by Rajiv Bajaj at the unveiling event, the production of the Chetak started on September 25, 2019 at the Chakan plant of Bajaj. There were rumors about what the new electric scooter will be called. Names like Chetak, Urbanite, Chic were mentioned in various reports. Bajaj finally cleared the air by revealing the Chetak Electric as their first EV. Bajaj marked its re-entry in the scooter space after nearly two decades, as it stopped manufacturing scooters long back to focus only on motorcycles. The Electric Chetak offers a driving range of 95 km in ECO mode and 85 km in SPORTS mode. The Chetak electric scooter from Bajaj gets a retro design with a round headlamp, alloy wheels, and single-side suspension set-up. Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, praised Bajaj Auto for its electric scooter Bajaj Chetak and said: "I am confident that this product will get lots of success in both domestic and international markets." Watch the live launch of the Chetak Electric Here: