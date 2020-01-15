Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Launched in India, Here's All You Need to Know

Bajaj marked its re-entry in the scooter space after nearly two decades, as it stopped manufacturing scooters long back to focus only on motorcycles.

News18.com

Updated:January 15, 2020, 9:09 AM IST
Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Launched in India, Here's All You Need to Know
Bajaj Chetak Electric. (Image: Bajaj)

Bajaj Auto has launched its Chetak Electric Scooter in India. Bajaj marked its re-entry in the scooter space after nearly two decades, as it stopped manufacturing scooters long back to focus only on motorcycles. The production of the Chetak Electric started on September 25, 2019 at the Chakan plant of Bajaj.

Here's all you need to know about the Bajaj Chetak Electric:

1) The Chetak Electric Scooter is priced at Rs 1 Lakh (ex-showroom, Pune and Bengaluru) and there are 2 variants - Urbane and Premium. The Urbane variant features drum brake at the front and is priced at Rs 1 Lakh, while the Premium variant gets a disc brake and is priced at Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune and Bengaluru).

2) Bajaj Chetak Electric is the company's first Electric Vehicle.

2) Bajaj has introduced their first scooter after a gap of 14 years after the homegrown automaker discontinued the Chetak to focus on motorcycles.

3) The new Chetak Electric will feature a horseshoe-shaped LED headlight with DRLs.

4) It will get feather-touch activated electronic switches and large digital console.

5) The Chetak will have a lithium-ion battery that can be charged using a standard household 5-15 amp electrical outlet.

6) The Chetak will be offered with 2 ride modes - Eco and Sport and will have a mileage of 95 km and 85 km.

7) Bajaj Chetak will have Regenerative braking via an intelligent braking system that converts braking heat into kinetic energy to maximize the range.

8) Bajaj Chetak will have mobility solutions like data communication, security and user authentication that can increase user experience via a mobile app.

9) There were rumors about what the new electric scooter will be called. Names like Chetak, Urbanite, Chic were mentioned in various reports. Bajaj finally cleared the air by revealing the Chetak Electric as their first EV.

10) The bookings of the Chetak will start on 15th January at a booking amount of Rs 2,000 and deliveries will start later this month. The Chetak electric is launched in Pune and Bengaluru only.

11) The Chetak will be sold exclusively through digital channel and customers can test ride the Scooter at the Experience centres, first of which is established in Pune. Bajaj will also sell the Chetak through select KTM dealerships.

12) The battery setup is a 3 kWH system with a 16 Nm torque output. The battery can be fully charged in 5 hours or can be charged upto 25% in 1 hour.

13) It will get a 3 years/ 50,000 km warranty and three free services.

14) The scooter also gets features like a reverse gear.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
whatsapp

