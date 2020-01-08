Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter to be Launched on January 14

The first few units will be delivered in Bengaluru and Pune following which the scooter will make its way into major metropolitan cities.

News18.com

Updated:January 8, 2020, 5:06 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter to be Launched on January 14
Bajaj Chetak Electric.

Bajaj will be launching the Chetak electric scooter on January 14 this year. Bookings for the scooter will begin in the coming few days after the first few units will be delivered in Pune and Bangalore. Following this, the scooter will make its way into other metropolitan cities like Delhi, Pune, Mumbai and Chennai.

Ahead of the unveiling last year, there were rumours about what the new electric scooter will be called. Names like Chetak, Urbanite, Chic were mentioned in various reports but Bajaj finally cleared the air by revealing the Chetak Electric as their first EV. Bajaj marked its re-entry in the scooter space after nearly two decades, as it stopped manufacturing scooters a long back to focus only on motorcycles. The Electric Chetak offers a driving range of 95 km in ECO mode and 85 km in SPORTS mode.

Bajaj will not have any branding on Chetak and it will be sold through the KTM dealerships. It has an all-metal body. The Chetak electric scooter from Bajaj has been spied several times in the past and gets a retro design with a round headlamp, alloy wheels, and single-side suspension set-up.

The Chetak scooter will go up against the likes of Okinawa Scooters, Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Ampere Electric Vehicles, Twenty Two Motors among others.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram