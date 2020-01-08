Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter to be Launched on January 14
The first few units will be delivered in Bengaluru and Pune following which the scooter will make its way into major metropolitan cities.
Bajaj Chetak Electric.
Bajaj will be launching the Chetak electric scooter on January 14 this year. Bookings for the scooter will begin in the coming few days after the first few units will be delivered in Pune and Bangalore. Following this, the scooter will make its way into other metropolitan cities like Delhi, Pune, Mumbai and Chennai.
Ahead of the unveiling last year, there were rumours about what the new electric scooter will be called. Names like Chetak, Urbanite, Chic were mentioned in various reports but Bajaj finally cleared the air by revealing the Chetak Electric as their first EV. Bajaj marked its re-entry in the scooter space after nearly two decades, as it stopped manufacturing scooters a long back to focus only on motorcycles. The Electric Chetak offers a driving range of 95 km in ECO mode and 85 km in SPORTS mode.
Bajaj will not have any branding on Chetak and it will be sold through the KTM dealerships. It has an all-metal body. The Chetak electric scooter from Bajaj has been spied several times in the past and gets a retro design with a round headlamp, alloy wheels, and single-side suspension set-up.
The Chetak scooter will go up against the likes of Okinawa Scooters, Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Ampere Electric Vehicles, Twenty Two Motors among others.
