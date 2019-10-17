Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Unveiled in India, Launch in 2020

Bajaj Auto has introduced its first EV in the form of the iconic Chetak electric scooter.

News18.com

Updated:October 17, 2019, 8:57 AM IST
Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Unveiled in India, Launch in 2020
Bajaj Chetak Electric

Bajaj Auto has announced to bring back Chetak scooter in an all-electric avatar. The Chetak Electric is launched under the Urbanite EV sub-brand by Bajaj Auto. As mentioned by Rajiv Bajaj at the launch, the production of the Chetak started on September 25, 2019 at the Chakan plant of Bajaj.

There were rumors about what the new electric scooter will be called. Names like Chetak, Urbanite, Chic were mentioned in various reports. Bajaj has finally cleared the air by revealing the Chetak Electric as their first EV.

Bajaj marked its re-entry in the scooter space after nearly two decades, as it stopped manufacturing scooters a long back to focus only on motorcycles. The Electric Chetak offers a driving range of 95 km in ECO mode and 85 km in SPORTS mode.

Bajaj will not have any branding on Chetak and it will be sold through the KTM dealerships. It has an all-metal body and will be launched initially in Pune and Bangalore in January 2020.

The Chetak electric scooter from Bajaj has been spied several times in the past and gets a retro design with a round headlamp, alloy wheels, and single-side suspension set-up.

The Chetak scooter will go up against the likes of Okinawa Scooters, Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Ampere Electric Vehicles, Twenty Two Motors among others.

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, praised Bajaj Auto for its electric scooter Bajaj Chetak and said: "I am confident that this product will get lots of success in both domestic and international markets."

